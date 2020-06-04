All apartments in Dale City
Last updated June 4 2020 at 12:18 AM

13868 RACINE COURT

13868 Racine Court · No Longer Available
Location

13868 Racine Court, Dale City, VA 22193
Ridgedale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome home to this beautiful 2 level home in the heart of Dale City. This home has 3 huge bedrooms on the upper level. The master bedroom is an oversized private retreat featuring a nice master bathroom with a soaking tub and a separate shower. 2 walk-in closets add to this owner's retreat. The foyer and kitchen have beautiful custom marble floors. There's a living room, dining room, and family room. Enjoy the huge backyard with a beautiful wood patio. Plenty of space for that cookout. Pets are welcome on a case by case basis. This home also features a NEST thermostat feature. So much to this home, the pictures do not do it any justice. This home is a definite must-see. It is in immaculate condition and ready for a new family.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13868 RACINE COURT have any available units?
13868 RACINE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dale City, VA.
What amenities does 13868 RACINE COURT have?
Some of 13868 RACINE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13868 RACINE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
13868 RACINE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13868 RACINE COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 13868 RACINE COURT is pet friendly.
Does 13868 RACINE COURT offer parking?
No, 13868 RACINE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 13868 RACINE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13868 RACINE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13868 RACINE COURT have a pool?
No, 13868 RACINE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 13868 RACINE COURT have accessible units?
No, 13868 RACINE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 13868 RACINE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13868 RACINE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 13868 RACINE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 13868 RACINE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

