13868 RACINE COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets fireplace

Welcome home to this beautiful 2 level home in the heart of Dale City. This home has 3 huge bedrooms on the upper level. The master bedroom is an oversized private retreat featuring a nice master bathroom with a soaking tub and a separate shower. 2 walk-in closets add to this owner's retreat. The foyer and kitchen have beautiful custom marble floors. There's a living room, dining room, and family room. Enjoy the huge backyard with a beautiful wood patio. Plenty of space for that cookout. Pets are welcome on a case by case basis. This home also features a NEST thermostat feature. So much to this home, the pictures do not do it any justice. This home is a definite must-see. It is in immaculate condition and ready for a new family.