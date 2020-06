Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Welcome Home to 13769 Raywood CT. Tucked away on a cozy cul-de-sac, this 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Dale City home has been completely refreshed. New Kitchen Cabinets & Countertops, fixtures and Fresh Paint throughout. Enjoy a true Master Bedroom with Master Bathroom and walk-in closet. Spacious Back Yard with Deck & so much room to roam. Now is your chance to call this gem your new home. No pets.