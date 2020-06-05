13526 PACE COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Welcome Home! LARGE single family home with no HOA! As soon as you enter the front door you're greeted with a beautiful 2 story foyer with staircase. On your right you will find the formal living room. On your right will see your formal dinging room with hardwood floors. Make your way down the hallway and you will find your half bath and next on your left you will find your LARGE kitchen with kitchen island overlooking your family room with fireplace. Exit the door out of your family room to your back deck backing to trees and your fully fenced in rear yard. Make your way up the stairs to the third level and to your left where you will find a HUGE master bedroom , two walk in closets with attached master bath. The master bath has dual vanities and soaking tub with separate shower. Down the hallway you will find 3 additional bedrooms that share a full bathroom. Make your way to the basement where you will see the HUGE rec room great for entertaining with a door to the walk up basement to your backyard. Also a large storage room for all your storage needs. In addition to the base rental rate, tenant will be responsible for paying a $13 (monthly) charge that will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help save 5-15% the heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.