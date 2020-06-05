All apartments in Dale City
Location

13526 Pace Court, Dale City, VA 22193
Princedale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Welcome Home! LARGE single family home with no HOA! As soon as you enter the front door you're greeted with a beautiful 2 story foyer with staircase. On your right you will find the formal living room. On your right will see your formal dinging room with hardwood floors. Make your way down the hallway and you will find your half bath and next on your left you will find your LARGE kitchen with kitchen island overlooking your family room with fireplace. Exit the door out of your family room to your back deck backing to trees and your fully fenced in rear yard. Make your way up the stairs to the third level and to your left where you will find a HUGE master bedroom , two walk in closets with attached master bath. The master bath has dual vanities and soaking tub with separate shower. Down the hallway you will find 3 additional bedrooms that share a full bathroom. Make your way to the basement where you will see the HUGE rec room great for entertaining with a door to the walk up basement to your backyard. Also a large storage room for all your storage needs. In addition to the base rental rate, tenant will be responsible for paying a $13 (monthly) charge that will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help save 5-15% the heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13526 PACE COURT have any available units?
13526 PACE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dale City, VA.
What amenities does 13526 PACE COURT have?
Some of 13526 PACE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13526 PACE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
13526 PACE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13526 PACE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 13526 PACE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dale City.
Does 13526 PACE COURT offer parking?
No, 13526 PACE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 13526 PACE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13526 PACE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13526 PACE COURT have a pool?
No, 13526 PACE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 13526 PACE COURT have accessible units?
No, 13526 PACE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 13526 PACE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13526 PACE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 13526 PACE COURT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13526 PACE COURT has units with air conditioning.

