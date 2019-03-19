13110 NEWGATE RD

Amenities

Newly renovated, 4 bedroom and 3 full split level single family home, waiting for you! Open floor plan with New bathrooms, carpets & flooring, paint and more! the living room and dining room has plenty natural sun light coming throughout the floor. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths on the upper level and 1 bedroom and full bath in the lower level/basement. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and cherry colored cabinets in Kitchen, and deck to BBQ and more. The Basement allows so much natural light- not even feeling like a basement with huge rec room and fire place to keep the whole floor warm. And wait till you see the back yard!!! huge, huge and plenty of space to play games, host gatherings and install tents all within the fence around the back yard. Welcome home! Public Transportation MINIMAL TRANSIT score 21/100 1 nearby routes: 1 Bus at Dale Blvd @ Nottingdale Dr (0.3 Mi)