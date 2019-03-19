All apartments in Dale City
13110 NEWGATE RD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13110 NEWGATE RD

13110 Newgate Road · No Longer Available
Location

13110 Newgate Road, Dale City, VA 22193
Nottingdale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Newly renovated, 4 bedroom and 3 full split level single family home, waiting for you! Open floor plan with New bathrooms, carpets & flooring, paint and more! the living room and dining room has plenty natural sun light coming throughout the floor. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths on the upper level and 1 bedroom and full bath in the lower level/basement. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and cherry colored cabinets in Kitchen, and deck to BBQ and more. The Basement allows so much natural light- not even feeling like a basement with huge rec room and fire place to keep the whole floor warm. And wait till you see the back yard!!! huge, huge and plenty of space to play games, host gatherings and install tents all within the fence around the back yard. Welcome home! Public Transportation MINIMAL TRANSIT score 21/100 1 nearby routes: 1 Bus at Dale Blvd @ Nottingdale Dr (0.3 Mi)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13110 NEWGATE RD have any available units?
13110 NEWGATE RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dale City, VA.
What amenities does 13110 NEWGATE RD have?
Some of 13110 NEWGATE RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13110 NEWGATE RD currently offering any rent specials?
13110 NEWGATE RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13110 NEWGATE RD pet-friendly?
No, 13110 NEWGATE RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dale City.
Does 13110 NEWGATE RD offer parking?
No, 13110 NEWGATE RD does not offer parking.
Does 13110 NEWGATE RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13110 NEWGATE RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13110 NEWGATE RD have a pool?
No, 13110 NEWGATE RD does not have a pool.
Does 13110 NEWGATE RD have accessible units?
No, 13110 NEWGATE RD does not have accessible units.
Does 13110 NEWGATE RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13110 NEWGATE RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 13110 NEWGATE RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 13110 NEWGATE RD does not have units with air conditioning.
