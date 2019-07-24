All apartments in Dale City
13104 Kendale Ct

13104 Kendale Court
Location

13104 Kendale Court, Dale City, VA 22193
Amenities

stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
stainless steel
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/14e2dc608a ---- Welcome Home! Awesome home on a cul-de-sac! Check out that kitchen and the stainless steel appliances and beautiful flooring. One the upper level you have a BIG living room, 3 bedrooms and a full bath. The lower level you have the kitchen, separate dinging room, full bath and rec room! Great location close to schools, shopping, restaurants, major highways and Q-town. In addition to the base rental rate, tenant will be responsible for paying a $13 charge that will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help save 5-15% the heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

12 Months

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13104 Kendale Ct have any available units?
13104 Kendale Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dale City, VA.
Is 13104 Kendale Ct currently offering any rent specials?
13104 Kendale Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13104 Kendale Ct pet-friendly?
No, 13104 Kendale Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dale City.
Does 13104 Kendale Ct offer parking?
No, 13104 Kendale Ct does not offer parking.
Does 13104 Kendale Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13104 Kendale Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13104 Kendale Ct have a pool?
No, 13104 Kendale Ct does not have a pool.
Does 13104 Kendale Ct have accessible units?
No, 13104 Kendale Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 13104 Kendale Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 13104 Kendale Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13104 Kendale Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13104 Kendale Ct has units with air conditioning.
