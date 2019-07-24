13104 Kendale Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning stainless steel Property Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/14e2dc608a ---- Welcome Home! Awesome home on a cul-de-sac! Check out that kitchen and the stainless steel appliances and beautiful flooring. One the upper level you have a BIG living room, 3 bedrooms and a full bath. The lower level you have the kitchen, separate dinging room, full bath and rec room! Great location close to schools, shopping, restaurants, major highways and Q-town. In addition to the base rental rate, tenant will be responsible for paying a $13 charge that will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help save 5-15% the heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.



