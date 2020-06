Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly accepts section 8

Available on March 1th, possibly sooner . Nice and clean single family house in Dale City. 4 bedrooms in the upper level and Den with full bath in the basement. Fresh paint throughout the house , Hardwood in the main level and Ceramic flooring in the basement. private backyard with a large deck and a front porch. Quite street and kids friendly neighborhood. Close to two large shopping centers with several restaurants and Grocery stores. Section 8 is case by case. NO DOGS ALLOWED