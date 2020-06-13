1107 OAKLAWN DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Gorgeous Brick Rambler located on a beautiful corner lot in lovely neighborhood in town. Screened porch overlooks golf course and pond. Spacious kitchen completely remodeled in 2019 is a gourmet~s delight with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and plentiful seating. Formal Dining Room. Huge sunken Living Room has brick raised hearth fireplace. Great rec-room in basement with walkout & patio. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths on entry level. ONLINE APPLICATION ONLY For Application have your Client go the Longandfoster.com website, go to the listing Online and click the Apply Now Button