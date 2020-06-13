All apartments in Culpeper
1107 OAKLAWN DR
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:02 AM

1107 OAKLAWN DR

1107 Oaklawn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1107 Oaklawn Drive, Culpeper, VA 22701

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Gorgeous Brick Rambler located on a beautiful corner lot in lovely neighborhood in town. Screened porch overlooks golf course and pond. Spacious kitchen completely remodeled in 2019 is a gourmet~s delight with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and plentiful seating. Formal Dining Room. Huge sunken Living Room has brick raised hearth fireplace. Great rec-room in basement with walkout & patio. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths on entry level. ONLINE APPLICATION ONLY For Application have your Client go the Longandfoster.com website, go to the listing Online and click the Apply Now Button

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1107 OAKLAWN DR have any available units?
1107 OAKLAWN DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Culpeper, VA.
What amenities does 1107 OAKLAWN DR have?
Some of 1107 OAKLAWN DR's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1107 OAKLAWN DR currently offering any rent specials?
1107 OAKLAWN DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1107 OAKLAWN DR pet-friendly?
No, 1107 OAKLAWN DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Culpeper.
Does 1107 OAKLAWN DR offer parking?
Yes, 1107 OAKLAWN DR does offer parking.
Does 1107 OAKLAWN DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1107 OAKLAWN DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1107 OAKLAWN DR have a pool?
No, 1107 OAKLAWN DR does not have a pool.
Does 1107 OAKLAWN DR have accessible units?
No, 1107 OAKLAWN DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1107 OAKLAWN DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1107 OAKLAWN DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 1107 OAKLAWN DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 1107 OAKLAWN DR does not have units with air conditioning.
