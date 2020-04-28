7434 MORDIWOLL LANE

Amenities

Feel the Need to Get Away? Want to Isolate in Country Chic-Style on the River? Look No Further ... Don't miss this beautifully renovated fully furnished 3 BR/1.5 BA cabin on 12+ acres, sited overlooking the Hazel River in Northern Culpeper County. Thoughtfully designed to blend into its surroundings, this cabin boasts a renovated kitchen, large family room with beamed ceiling and dual sided wood burning fireplace, two main level bedrooms, upper level master suite with sitting room and private balcony with incredible river views, updated baths, covered front porch, patio, screened porch, lovely plantings and so much more. Furnished river rentals rarely hit the market and this one not to be missed!