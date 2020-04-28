All apartments in Culpeper County
Last updated April 28 2020 at 11:43 PM

7434 MORDIWOLL LANE

7434 Mordiwoll Lane · (540) 222-9155
Location

7434 Mordiwoll Lane, Culpeper County, VA 22737

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2351 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Feel the Need to Get Away? Want to Isolate in Country Chic-Style on the River? Look No Further ... Don't miss this beautifully renovated fully furnished 3 BR/1.5 BA cabin on 12+ acres, sited overlooking the Hazel River in Northern Culpeper County. Thoughtfully designed to blend into its surroundings, this cabin boasts a renovated kitchen, large family room with beamed ceiling and dual sided wood burning fireplace, two main level bedrooms, upper level master suite with sitting room and private balcony with incredible river views, updated baths, covered front porch, patio, screened porch, lovely plantings and so much more. Furnished river rentals rarely hit the market and this one not to be missed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7434 MORDIWOLL LANE have any available units?
7434 MORDIWOLL LANE has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7434 MORDIWOLL LANE have?
Some of 7434 MORDIWOLL LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7434 MORDIWOLL LANE currently offering any rent specials?
7434 MORDIWOLL LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7434 MORDIWOLL LANE pet-friendly?
No, 7434 MORDIWOLL LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Culpeper County.
Does 7434 MORDIWOLL LANE offer parking?
No, 7434 MORDIWOLL LANE does not offer parking.
Does 7434 MORDIWOLL LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7434 MORDIWOLL LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7434 MORDIWOLL LANE have a pool?
No, 7434 MORDIWOLL LANE does not have a pool.
Does 7434 MORDIWOLL LANE have accessible units?
No, 7434 MORDIWOLL LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 7434 MORDIWOLL LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7434 MORDIWOLL LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7434 MORDIWOLL LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7434 MORDIWOLL LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
