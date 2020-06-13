/
3 bedroom apartments
240 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in County Center, VA
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Prince William County Center
4947 CHASTE TREE PLACE
4947 Chaste Tree Place, County Center, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2252 sqft
Beautiful 2-car garage TH with 3-levels above ground. 3 bedrooms, 2 FB, 2 HB. Newer carpet. Renovated bathrooms. Newer Refr. with ice maker. Newer Washer/Dryer. Open Kitchen with granite counter top, large C-island, and wood floor.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Prince William County Center
4941 CHASTE TREE PLACE
4941 Chaste Tree Place, County Center, VA
Well maintained, sun filled three level home with plenty of parking. This property has hardwood floors, spacious kitchen, breakfast room, over sized soaking tub in the master bathroom along with a separate shower.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
4805 GRAND MASTERS WAY
4805 Grand Masters Way, County Center, VA
NO SHOWINGS UNTIL MAY 1ST 2020**ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FROM TENANTS SIGHT UNSEEN CURRENTLY**Highly sought after golf course community of River Falls **Newer carpeting***Beautiful 4 level home**Very Clean and updated**Open floor plan with breakfast
Results within 1 mile of County Center
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Prince William County Center
County Center Crossing
7000 Lakota Dr, Woodbridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,773
1185 sqft
While we would love to tour you in person, we are practicing social distancing in response to Covid-19. Contact us today to see how you can receive up to $1,000 off your first month! Apply today and we'll waive your application fees!
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Kirkdale
13491 KEYTONE ROAD
13491 Keytone Road, Dale City, VA
READY TO MOVE IN 5 BEDROOM WITH 3 FULL BATHS, SCREENED IN PORCH, LARGE DECK, FULLY FENCED IN REAR YARD WITH SHED***TERRIFIC CLEARED FLAT YARD****SPACIOUS BEDROOMS, WOOD BURNING STOVE IN WALK-OUT REC.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
12658 MONARCH COURT
12658 Monarch Court, Lake Ridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1440 sqft
This gorgeous property is located in the sought after Lake Ridge community.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Kerrydale
13010 KERRMAN CT
13010 Kerrman Court, Dale City, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Lovely 1 level home on corner lot in Dale City. Kitchen features newer cabinets, center island, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and ceramic tile floors. Hardwood floors throughout living room and all bedrooms.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Queensdale
12969 QUEEN CHAPEL ROAD
12969 Queen Chapel Road, Dale City, VA
Gorgeous home with large front porch and a formal two story foyer! Kitchen has tons of functionality with an island as well as a built in desk. Family room off of kitchen features a gas fireplace.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
11986 SAN YSIDRO COURT
11986 San Ysidro Court, Lake Ridge, VA
ABSOLUTELY STUNNING HOME IN LAKE RIDGE! Over 2850 sq. ft of living space on 1/3 acre lot. Walkout basement. Open foyer with turned staircase. Huge kitchen. Family room. Master bath with soaking tub/separate shower. 2 car garage.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Queensdale
5456 QUAINT DRIVE
5456 Quaint Drive, Dale City, VA
Freshly painted!! This beautiful single-family home with 4 bedrooms, new stainless steel appliances, new carpet installed, and private backyard ready to rent call the agent for any questions.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
5704 WEBSTERS WAY
5704 Webster's Way, Dale City, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
3524 sqft
Great location only 2 years old built-in 2018. The first floor has 2-bed rooms include a master bedroom with an attached bath. Rare opportunity to own in Estates of Websters Way. Open the doors to a spacious hallway and gleaming hardwood floors.
Results within 5 miles of County Center
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Ridgedale
13769 RAYWOOD COURT
13769 Raywood Court, Dale City, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1408 sqft
Welcome Home to 13769 Raywood CT. Tucked away on a cozy cul-de-sac, this 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Dale City home has been completely refreshed. New Kitchen Cabinets & Countertops, fixtures and Fresh Paint throughout.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Birchdale
14662 FORSYTHIA TERRACE
14662 Forsythia Terrace, Dale City, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1372 sqft
Lovely 3 level, 3 bedroom townhome with fenced in backyard.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
15328 Wits End Drive
15328 Wits End Drive, Montclair, VA
Stately, Spacious Home in Sought After Ewells Mill Estates. - Striking two story family room with gas fire place, stone hearth, and Bose speakers lets in lots of natural light.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
13183 Oak Farm Dr
13183 Oak Farm Drive, Lake Ridge, VA
13183 Oak Farm Dr Available 06/24/20 5 Bedroom Beauty - Large spacious 5 bedroom 3.5 bathroom 3468 sq ft home. Recently remodeled with all the modern comforts to make this house feel like a home.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
2518 Linwood Lane
2518 Linwood Lane, Lake Ridge, VA
GREAT LOCATION on Cul-de-sac! - 4 Bedroom/3 Bathroom, Single Family home in great location! Easy access to 95, Fort Belvoir, Quantico.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Forestdale
3542 Forestdale Ave
3542 Forestdale Avenue, Dale City, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
928 sqft
One Level Rambler with Large Back Yard. - Renters Warehouse is proud to present this 1 level rambler located minutes from Prince William County Parkway and I-95.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hillendale
4211 Holiday Ct
4211 Holiday Court, Dale City, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1380 sqft
4211 Holiday Ct - Charming and well maintained home. Beautiful updated kitchen, Stainless Steel appliances, Corian Counter tops, Updated Bathrooms, plenty of closet space, newer windows, large fenced back yard with patio for entertaining.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lake Montclair
15308 Iris Lane
15308 Iris Lane, Montclair, VA
15308 Iris Lane Available 07/01/20 Single Family Four Bedroom Three Bath Home in Montclair! - Open and spacious 4 level home. Cathedral ceiling on main level with updated kitchen and new countertops.
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Cloverdale
3511 carson dr
3511 Carson Dr, Dale City, VA
4/5 bedroom single family home that contains approx. 1800 sq ft with 2 full bathrooms, nice yard and community, near dale blvd, I95, near plenty of shopping centers.
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1886 Beegee Court
1886 Bee Gee Court, Lake Ridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1545 sqft
Amazing 3 bed 3.5 bath end unit town home in Carolyn Forest with a spacious deck. Natural light flows in through large windows on 3 sides of this home. Three finished levels. Hardwood on the main level.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Lake Montclair
4330 FALLSTONE PLACE
4330 Fallstone Place, Montclair, VA
Gorgeous remodeled expansive four bedroom colonial style home fully loaded with all the upgrades in the Lake Montclair Community on a cul-de-sac. Your preferred schools: Henderson ES, Saunders MS, & Forest Park HS.
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
15213 Spotted Turtle Court
15213 Spotted Turtle Court, Montclair, VA
6 years young! Shows like a model in Lake Terrapin w community pool & ammenities. Hardwood on most of the main lvl. Fml living room & dining rooms. Kit w granite, island & stainless steel appliances. HUGE family room. Private owners suite w lux bath.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
5137 LEATHERBACK ROAD
5137 Leatherback Road, Montclair, VA
Well maintained 3 Level Colonial ***Looking to have rented out by June 19*** *Ready to move in August 1* *4 Bedrooms on the Upper Level w/ an office or bedroom on Lower Level *3.
