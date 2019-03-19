4917 Chaste Tree Plaza

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage fireplace

Beautiful Spacious 3 level townhouse with 3.5 baths and 2 car garage available for rent. The home boasts hardwood flooring, open kitchen floor plan, granite kitchen countertops, 2 car garage, and spacious living and dining area. Perfectly located in the heart of Lake Ridge right off of Prince William Parkway, near major highways, Potomac Mills, and restaurants. Great family oriented community in a great school district. Presented to you by Haseeb Javed with Renters Warehouse. Call/Text/Email Haseeb for more information or for a showing at 703.850.7621