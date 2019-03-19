All apartments in County Center
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4917 Chaste Tree Plaza

4917 Chaste Tree Pl · No Longer Available
Location

4917 Chaste Tree Pl, County Center, VA 22192
Prince William County Center

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
garage
Beautiful Spacious 3 level townhouse with 3.5 baths and 2 car garage available for rent. The home boasts hardwood flooring, open kitchen floor plan, granite kitchen countertops, 2 car garage, and spacious living and dining area. Perfectly located in the heart of Lake Ridge right off of Prince William Parkway, near major highways, Potomac Mills, and restaurants. Great family oriented community in a great school district. Presented to you by Haseeb Javed with Renters Warehouse. Call/Text/Email Haseeb for more information or for a showing at 703.850.7621

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4917 Chaste Tree Plaza have any available units?
4917 Chaste Tree Plaza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in County Center, VA.
What amenities does 4917 Chaste Tree Plaza have?
Some of 4917 Chaste Tree Plaza's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4917 Chaste Tree Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
4917 Chaste Tree Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4917 Chaste Tree Plaza pet-friendly?
No, 4917 Chaste Tree Plaza is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in County Center.
Does 4917 Chaste Tree Plaza offer parking?
Yes, 4917 Chaste Tree Plaza offers parking.
Does 4917 Chaste Tree Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4917 Chaste Tree Plaza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4917 Chaste Tree Plaza have a pool?
No, 4917 Chaste Tree Plaza does not have a pool.
Does 4917 Chaste Tree Plaza have accessible units?
No, 4917 Chaste Tree Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does 4917 Chaste Tree Plaza have units with dishwashers?
No, 4917 Chaste Tree Plaza does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4917 Chaste Tree Plaza have units with air conditioning?
No, 4917 Chaste Tree Plaza does not have units with air conditioning.

