Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities

Well maintained 3 Bedroom, 2 full and 2 half Bath Townhome. Great Location less than a mile from Prince William Parkway. Office located on the lower level with a half bath. Open Concept Main Level living room, dinning room, and kitchen. The informal sitting area located off of the kitchen is perfect for entertaining guests. Upper level includes 2 bedrooms and a full bath. The master suite includes master bath with double sinks, soaking tub and shower.