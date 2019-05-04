All apartments in County Center
13036 Pilgrims Inn Drive

13036 Pilgrims Inn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13036 Pilgrims Inn Drive, County Center, VA 22193

Amenities

Property Amenities
13036 Pilgrims Inn Drive Available 06/01/19 Immaculately Maintained 4 Bedroom Home in Woodbridge Available June 1. - Stunning and immaculate Chelsea model in sought after Ridgefield Village. Beautiful hardwood floors on the main level. Family room, formal dining and living rooms along with gourmet kitchen and half bath complete the main floor. This home has a deck and a large stamped concrete patio area to enjoy the peaceful wooded backyard.

On the upper level of the home there are four bedrooms with two full bathrooms. The master suite has a sitting area, huge walk in closet, and separate luxury soaking tub and shower.

This enormous home with great floor plan includes huge finished lower level. Plenty of storage space in two separate unfinished rooms. Rec room, full bathroom, and guest space with closet round out the basement.

The stunning home is close to shopping, banks, Apollo Gymnastics Center, and commuter lots.

Apply online at www.hatchpropertymanagement.com/vacancies and pay $60 application fee per adult.

With approved credit and background checks the security deposit will be equal to one month's rent.

Call for a tour today 703-966-2232

Equal Housing Opportunity

(RLNE4839753)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13036 Pilgrims Inn Drive have any available units?
13036 Pilgrims Inn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in County Center, VA.
What amenities does 13036 Pilgrims Inn Drive have?
Some of 13036 Pilgrims Inn Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13036 Pilgrims Inn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13036 Pilgrims Inn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13036 Pilgrims Inn Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13036 Pilgrims Inn Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in County Center.
Does 13036 Pilgrims Inn Drive offer parking?
No, 13036 Pilgrims Inn Drive does not offer parking.
Does 13036 Pilgrims Inn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13036 Pilgrims Inn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13036 Pilgrims Inn Drive have a pool?
No, 13036 Pilgrims Inn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13036 Pilgrims Inn Drive have accessible units?
No, 13036 Pilgrims Inn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13036 Pilgrims Inn Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 13036 Pilgrims Inn Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13036 Pilgrims Inn Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13036 Pilgrims Inn Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
