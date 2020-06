Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Wonderful Single Family Home located on Old Hickory Golf Course. Four bedroom, four and half bathrooms. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops. 5 inch hardwood floors on the entire main level. Double story family room with gas fireplace. Finished basement with full bath and den. Exquisite deck over looking the golf course and tree line rear yard.