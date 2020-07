Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Imagine living in desirable Countryside in a rare one level Rambler, no steps! The back yard is very private, backing up to the woods with plenty of room to enjoy your bbq's. This home boasts 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths; the kitchen has newer flooring, two skylights provide plenty of natural light in the living room . The laundry area includes a full size washer and dryer, there is an extra refrigerator in the garage and numerous amenities await you in the community!