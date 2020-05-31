All apartments in Countryside
Last updated May 31 2020 at 6:37 AM

7 CLINTON COURT

7 Clinton Court · No Longer Available
Location

7 Clinton Court, Countryside, VA 20165
Countryside

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
Gorgeous , Well maintained, spacious 3 bedroom 3.5 Bath town home in desirable neighborhood. One of the largest models in the neighborhood. Main Level Features: Kitchen Dining Combo, Separate Living Room, Relaxing Over sized Deck , Hardwood on entire main level. Upper Level features 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Master Bed with Walk in Closet . Lower Level Features : WALK out basement with full bath, Laundry , Nice fenced backyard . Enjoy community amenities : Play area, Courts & pool. Two designated parking spots in front of the house. Close to shopping and minutes to Route 7 & Route 28. **PETS ALLOWED **. Available from May 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

