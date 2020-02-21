39 HUNTLEY COURT

Amenities
Lovely updated 3 level townhome for rent in sought after Countryside! Remodeled kitchen with granite counters & porcelain tile floor. Hardwood floors on main level.~ Backs and fronts to common area & trees. Fenced backyard. 2 assigned parking spaces right in front plus plenty of visitor parking nearby! Located off of Algonkian Parkway & Nearby Dulles Town Center Mall, One Loudoun, Dulles Airport.. Minutes from major commuter Routes 7 & 28!~~Countryside HOA includes 3 pools, tennis, basketball court, catch & release pond, fitness trail & more!