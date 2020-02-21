39 HUNTLEY COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court gym parking pool guest parking tennis court

Lovely updated 3 level townhome for rent in sought after Countryside! Remodeled kitchen with granite counters & porcelain tile floor. Hardwood floors on main level.~ Backs and fronts to common area & trees. Fenced backyard. 2 assigned parking spaces right in front plus plenty of visitor parking nearby! Located off of Algonkian Parkway & Nearby Dulles Town Center Mall, One Loudoun, Dulles Airport.. Minutes from major commuter Routes 7 & 28!~~Countryside HOA includes 3 pools, tennis, basketball court, catch & release pond, fitness trail & more!