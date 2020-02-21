All apartments in Countryside
Find more places like 39 HUNTLEY COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Countryside, VA
/
39 HUNTLEY COURT
Last updated February 21 2020 at 1:44 PM

39 HUNTLEY COURT

39 Huntley Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Countryside
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

39 Huntley Court, Countryside, VA 20165
Countryside

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
guest parking
tennis court
Lovely updated 3 level townhome for rent in sought after Countryside! Remodeled kitchen with granite counters & porcelain tile floor. Hardwood floors on main level.~ Backs and fronts to common area & trees. Fenced backyard. 2 assigned parking spaces right in front plus plenty of visitor parking nearby! Located off of Algonkian Parkway & Nearby Dulles Town Center Mall, One Loudoun, Dulles Airport.. Minutes from major commuter Routes 7 & 28!~~Countryside HOA includes 3 pools, tennis, basketball court, catch & release pond, fitness trail & more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39 HUNTLEY COURT have any available units?
39 HUNTLEY COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Countryside, VA.
What amenities does 39 HUNTLEY COURT have?
Some of 39 HUNTLEY COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 39 HUNTLEY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
39 HUNTLEY COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39 HUNTLEY COURT pet-friendly?
No, 39 HUNTLEY COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Countryside.
Does 39 HUNTLEY COURT offer parking?
Yes, 39 HUNTLEY COURT offers parking.
Does 39 HUNTLEY COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 39 HUNTLEY COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 39 HUNTLEY COURT have a pool?
Yes, 39 HUNTLEY COURT has a pool.
Does 39 HUNTLEY COURT have accessible units?
No, 39 HUNTLEY COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 39 HUNTLEY COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 39 HUNTLEY COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 39 HUNTLEY COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 39 HUNTLEY COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Countryside 2 BedroomsCountryside 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Countryside Apartments with ParkingCountryside Apartments with Pool
Countryside Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VAKings Park, VAFloris, VASouth Riding, VAYorkshire, VAFort Hunt, VADale City, VA
Chantilly, VARedland, MDForest Glen, MDNorth Kensington, MDFranconia, VADamascus, MDSpring Ridge, MDColesville, MDBrambleton, VASeven Corners, VAWolf Trap, VAStone Ridge, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia