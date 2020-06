Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Georgeous, large end Unit with bump-out on all 3 Levels. Stainless & Granite in kitchen. Private fenced yard with upper & lower deck. Master Bath w/dual sink vanity, separate shower & tub. Amazing Custom built-ins in master BR closet. Garage & Driveway for your cars! Clean and shows well! Close to Rt 28/Rt 7/ Dulles Town Center/Shopping & Restaurants. Available now for move in!