119 WESTWICK COURT

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry

GORGEOUS 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom condo on 2nd floor located at The Villas at Countryside. Open & airy condo with lots of natural light. Living Room with sliding glass door to balcony and new flooring. The separate Dining Room, also complete with new flooring, is the perfect spot to entertain. Efficiently designed kitchen with ample storage & counter space. Spacious utility and laundry room inside unit. 2 Master suites with large walk-in-closets and private bathrooms. Short distance to shopping center and minutes to Dulles Town Center. A MUST SEE!