119 WESTWICK COURT
Last updated November 12 2019 at 6:19 AM

119 WESTWICK COURT

119 Westwick Court · No Longer Available
Location

119 Westwick Court, Countryside, VA 20165
Countryside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
ice maker
microwave
GORGEOUS 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom condo on 2nd floor located at The Villas at Countryside. Open & airy condo with lots of natural light. Living Room with sliding glass door to balcony and new flooring. The separate Dining Room, also complete with new flooring, is the perfect spot to entertain. Efficiently designed kitchen with ample storage & counter space. Spacious utility and laundry room inside unit. 2 Master suites with large walk-in-closets and private bathrooms. Short distance to shopping center and minutes to Dulles Town Center. A MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 119 WESTWICK COURT have any available units?
119 WESTWICK COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Countryside, VA.
What amenities does 119 WESTWICK COURT have?
Some of 119 WESTWICK COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 119 WESTWICK COURT currently offering any rent specials?
119 WESTWICK COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 119 WESTWICK COURT pet-friendly?
No, 119 WESTWICK COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Countryside.
Does 119 WESTWICK COURT offer parking?
No, 119 WESTWICK COURT does not offer parking.
Does 119 WESTWICK COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 119 WESTWICK COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 119 WESTWICK COURT have a pool?
No, 119 WESTWICK COURT does not have a pool.
Does 119 WESTWICK COURT have accessible units?
No, 119 WESTWICK COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 119 WESTWICK COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 119 WESTWICK COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 119 WESTWICK COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 119 WESTWICK COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
