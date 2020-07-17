5930 Kings Crest Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Available 08/01/20 Pristine home w/ upgrades galore; a must see!



Pristine 2 Story Home located on a well landscaped large lot. First floor features a very open floor plan with bamboo wood flooring throughout, a formal room with columns, large family room with stone gas fireplace and columns, gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, two breakfast bars, recessed lighting and a nice nice pantry, morning room with vaulted ceiling and French doors leading to your private maintenance free deck. This floor also features a nice size laundry room and a half bath. Second floor features a Master Suite with walk-in-closet and private bath with dual vanity, soaking tub and a separate shower, two other bedrooms which are a very nice size. Outside features a maintain free deck, irrigation system, aggregate sidewalk, paved drive, privacy fenced rear yard and a fenced in utility area, nice size storage shed. This home has lots of upgrades a must see!

