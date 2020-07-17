All apartments in Chesterfield County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

5930 Kings Crest Drive

5930 Kings Crest Drive · (443) 484-8420
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5930 Kings Crest Drive, Chesterfield County, VA 23234

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 3 baths, $1800 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,800

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2210 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Available 08/01/20 Pristine home w/ upgrades galore; a must see! - Property Id: 307278

Pristine 2 Story Home located on a well landscaped large lot. First floor features a very open floor plan with bamboo wood flooring throughout, a formal room with columns, large family room with stone gas fireplace and columns, gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, two breakfast bars, recessed lighting and a nice nice pantry, morning room with vaulted ceiling and French doors leading to your private maintenance free deck. This floor also features a nice size laundry room and a half bath. Second floor features a Master Suite with walk-in-closet and private bath with dual vanity, soaking tub and a separate shower, two other bedrooms which are a very nice size. Outside features a maintain free deck, irrigation system, aggregate sidewalk, paved drive, privacy fenced rear yard and a fenced in utility area, nice size storage shed. This home has lots of upgrades a must see!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/5930-kings-crest-drive-chesterfield-va/307278
Property Id 307278

(RLNE5952844)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5930 Kings Crest Drive have any available units?
5930 Kings Crest Drive has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5930 Kings Crest Drive have?
Some of 5930 Kings Crest Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5930 Kings Crest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5930 Kings Crest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5930 Kings Crest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5930 Kings Crest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chesterfield County.
Does 5930 Kings Crest Drive offer parking?
No, 5930 Kings Crest Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5930 Kings Crest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5930 Kings Crest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5930 Kings Crest Drive have a pool?
No, 5930 Kings Crest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5930 Kings Crest Drive have accessible units?
No, 5930 Kings Crest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5930 Kings Crest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5930 Kings Crest Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5930 Kings Crest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5930 Kings Crest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
