Chesterfield County, VA
12109 Southernbelle Court
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

12109 Southernbelle Court

12109 Southernbelle Court · (804) 342-5800
Location

12109 Southernbelle Court, Chesterfield County, VA 23112

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 12109 Southernbelle Court · Avail. now

$1,435

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1008 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Renovated 3 Bedroom Rancher in Midlothian Ready NOW! - Great, updated three bedroom, one and a half bathroom home in Midlothian available NOW! Conveniently located off of Hull Street Road with quick access to Route 288, Powhite Parkway, Genito Road, Courthouse Road and Chippenham Parkway. Minutes from the Swift Creek Reservoir, Pocahontas State Park and all of your restaurant and retail needs along the Hull Street corridor.

Step up to the cozy front porch and walk in to new floors and fresh paint throughout. Nice living room connects to the spacious eat-in kitchen with chair molding (new refrigerator being delivered and installed). Down the hallway leads to the Master bedroom with en suite half bathroom. Two additional bedrooms with ample closet space and plenty of natural light. Full hallway bathroom.

Step out back to a large partially covered deck ideal to relax and unwind at the end of the day or host and entertain with family and friends. Awesome storage shed to convey as well.

Do NOT miss this gem and schedule your showing TODAY!

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 90 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

$50 non-refundable application fee to apply, $195 lease administration fee due at lease signing. Pets considered on a case by case basis, subject to $25 per pet, per month in additional rent. All utilities are the responsibility of the tenant to set-up prior to move-in. Professionally Offered and Managed by Real Property Management - Richmond Metro: Agent Amirah Pirbhai.

Real Property Management - Richmond Metro adheres to all fair housing laws and regulations.

(RLNE5891214)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

