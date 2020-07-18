12109 Southernbelle Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Renovated 3 Bedroom Rancher in Midlothian Ready NOW! - Great, updated three bedroom, one and a half bathroom home in Midlothian available NOW! Conveniently located off of Hull Street Road with quick access to Route 288, Powhite Parkway, Genito Road, Courthouse Road and Chippenham Parkway. Minutes from the Swift Creek Reservoir, Pocahontas State Park and all of your restaurant and retail needs along the Hull Street corridor.



Step up to the cozy front porch and walk in to new floors and fresh paint throughout. Nice living room connects to the spacious eat-in kitchen with chair molding (new refrigerator being delivered and installed). Down the hallway leads to the Master bedroom with en suite half bathroom. Two additional bedrooms with ample closet space and plenty of natural light. Full hallway bathroom.



Step out back to a large partially covered deck ideal to relax and unwind at the end of the day or host and entertain with family and friends. Awesome storage shed to convey as well.



Do NOT miss this gem and schedule your showing TODAY!



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 90 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.



$50 non-refundable application fee to apply, $195 lease administration fee due at lease signing. Pets considered on a case by case basis, subject to $25 per pet, per month in additional rent. All utilities are the responsibility of the tenant to set-up prior to move-in. Professionally Offered and Managed by Real Property Management - Richmond Metro: Agent Amirah Pirbhai.



Real Property Management - Richmond Metro adheres to all fair housing laws and regulations.



