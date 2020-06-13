Apartment List
/
VA
/
cherry hill
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:20 AM

131 Apartments for rent in Cherry Hill, VA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 07:53am
23 Units Available
River Oaks
2940 Shumard Oak Dr, Cherry Hill, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,424
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,892
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In-unit laundry. Large outdoor pool with hot tub. Access to outdoor grills, sitting areas and putting green. Indoor features fitness center and rec room with pool table.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
3344 VINELAND PLACE
3344 Vineland Place, Cherry Hill, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1392 sqft
This Fabulous home is conveniently located near public transportation, recreational and shopping centers but yet vey secluded.Oversize unit features 4 large bedrooms,3 full baths and a half.

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
2645 MIRANDA COURT
2645 Miranda Court, Cherry Hill, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1931 sqft
Spacious 3 level townhouse located in River Oaks. With fresh paint, new carpet on the upper level, newer roof and siding, this home does not disappoint.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
17003 GIBSON MILL ROAD
17003 Gibson Mill Road, Cherry Hill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1808 sqft
Beautiful like-new townhouse in a great commuter location! Home sits just off of Route 1, minutes to VRE and I-95.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
17105 GIBSON MILL ROAD
17105 Gibson Mill Road, Cherry Hill, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1535 sqft
Newer Built - 3 level Townhouse. Wood floor throughout main level. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, 5 burner gas stove, dual sink and breakfast bar. Sliding doors lead to deck overlooking common area.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
2919 PHEASANT LANE
2919 Pheasant Lane, Cherry Hill, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1638 sqft
3 lvl unit. Top level has 3 bedrooms and full bath room. Main level has living room, spacious dining room, kitchen. Bmt has 1 NTC room, rec area which opens to deck, full bathroom. Fenced yard. Available immediately. Washer, drier in house.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
17357 REDSHANK ROAD
17357 Redshank Rd, Cherry Hill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1958 sqft
Start your summer off right in this beautiful new luxury town home in the Potomac Shores Community today! This Crestwood Model comes complete with 3 bedrooms, 3 full and 1 half bath, hardwood floors, white kitchen cabinets, beautiful granite

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
17265 HERRING GULL LANE
17265 Herring Gull Ln, Cherry Hill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
2338 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
New Luxury Townhome available for Rent! Offering the best location and lifestyle at Potomac Shores. 4 level home with private roof terraces with view of golf course and Potomac River. 2 car garage, dream kitchen, and 4 bedrooms.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
17045 ISLIP LOOP
17045 Islip Loop, Cherry Hill, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1240 sqft
Cozy ground level 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with an patio entry from sunroom or main bedroom, over 1200 SQ FT. In a prime location, near commuter park and ride lot and quick entry to Rt. 95.

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
17067 GIBSON MILL ROAD
17067 Gibson Mill Road, Cherry Hill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1535 sqft
*** Like new built in 2016 *** Don't miss out of this gorgeous townhome in a great location - 3 bedrooms and 3.
Results within 1 mile of Cherry Hill
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
Four Seasons In Historic Virginia
4 Units Available
Oasis at Montclair
16500 Stedham Cir, Dumfries, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,670
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to Brittany Neighborhood Park. Units feature granite counters, microwave, garbage disposal, granite counters and walk in closets. Community includes 24-hour gym, BBQ grill, yoga and pool.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Williamstown
1 Unit Available
1808 FORT PULASKI COURT
1808 Fort Pulaski Court, Dumfries, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1320 sqft
Two Levels townhouse with 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath. Master Bedroom has own Bath. Patio and Storage space in the back yard. Please make $45/adult and 1st-month rent secure funds made out to Samson Properties.
Results within 5 miles of Cherry Hill
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
38 Units Available
Misty Ridge
1989 Delaware Dr, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,348
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
849 sqft
Situated in a convenient location just minutes to I-95, Route 1, the Virginia Railway Express and Amtrak trains. Units include in-unit laundry and a patio or balcony. Tenants have access to tennis court and a pool.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
25 Units Available
Riverside Station Apartments
14110 Big Crest Ln, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,310
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,085
1294 sqft
Gated community overlooking Potomac River. Fully furnished units include in-unit laundry, balcony/patio, walk-in closet and fireplace. Located nearby the train station for easy commutes. Just 4 miles from Potomac Mills Mall and Potomac Town Center.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
The Preserve at Caton's Crossing Apartments
2760 Green Ash Loop, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,538
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,857
1118 sqft
Lovely, inclusive community with gathering room, yoga classes, decked-out fitness center and more. Designer features like built-in bookcases, private garages and modern kitchens. Beautiful pool and lighted basketball court.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
29 Units Available
Woodbridge Station
1400 Eisenhower Cir, Woodbridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,402
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,616
1273 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,752
1395 sqft
We know what you want in a home. A well-maintained apartment with lots of room. A location close to public transportation. At Woodbridge Station, you'll enjoy the convenience of in-home washers and dryers and more.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
28 Units Available
Bell Stonebridge
14701 River Walk Way, Woodbridge, VA
Studio
$1,450
595 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,530
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1108 sqft
Stylish homes with 9-foot ceilings and upgraded lighting and flooring. Community includes a media room, coffee bar and barbecue areas. Close to all the fun at Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center. Easy access to I-95.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
25 Units Available
Kensington Place
2264 York Dr, Marumsco, VA
Studio
$1,414
447 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,617
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,878
1039 sqft
Conveniently located close to Potomac Mills Mall and Metro's Park & Ride. All units feature in-unit laundry, and tenants have access to community putting green, dog park, courtyard and a 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Shenandoah Station
19330 Belleau Wood Dr, Triangle, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
964 sqft
Tucked away in a park-like setting, Shenandoah Station Apartments offer the area's best for less. Located adjacent to the Marine Base, a daily walk or bike ride takes only minutes.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Haven Woodbridge
13940 Longwood Manor Ct, Marumsco, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,265
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
956 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from the Prince William Parkway and I-95. All units have in-unit laundry and a patio or balcony. Tenants also have access to parking and playground.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
19 Units Available
Potomac Vista
14101 Kristin Ct, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,310
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
843 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
965 sqft
You can have it all and make your money really count in these beautiful Woodbridge homes. Hardwood floors and walk-in closets mean true luxury just outside of D.C. Shopping and dining nearby.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
$
34 Units Available
Enclave at Potomac Club
15200 Leicestershire St, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,583
923 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,856
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,593
1645 sqft
At this pet-friendly community in Woodbridge, residents have in-unit laundry, extra storage and walk-in closets. These smoke-free apartments at the Enclave at Potomac Club are just minutes from stores and restaurants along Jefferson Davis Highway.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Rippon Landing
30 Units Available
The Sutton
2300 Vantage Dr, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,957
1231 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Both collegiate and K-12 educational institutions are located near this residence. Each unit is recently renovated and has its own fireplace. Community amenities include a media room, garage, clubhouse, swimming pool and yoga.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
4 Units Available
Longview Apartments
13725 Lynn St, Woodbridge, VA
Studio
$1,149
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,299
700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,814
1100 sqft
With Jefferson Plaza and Marumsco Plaza Shopping Centers only minutes away, residents have access to great dining and shopping options. Community features an on-site gym and swimming pool. Units are furnished.
City Guide for Cherry Hill, VA

"Playin games with everyone till way after dark, In Cherry Hill Park, in Cherry Hill Park." (-- Billy Joe Royal, "Cherry Hill Park")

With a population of just 16,000, Cherry Hill is basically a tiny waterside community in Prince William County, Virginia with a few other subdivisions peppered around it. US Route 1 runs along one side, making it easily accessible from nearby towns. It has a great school district -- better than many in the state, actually -- and occupies just seven square miles of land and 1.6 miles of water. It’s located right on the Potomac River and has the huge Prince William County Park just a few miles away. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Cherry Hill, VA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Cherry Hill renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Cherry Hill 1 BedroomsCherry Hill 2 BedroomsCherry Hill 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCherry Hill 3 BedroomsCherry Hill Accessible Apartments
Cherry Hill Apartments with BalconyCherry Hill Apartments with GarageCherry Hill Apartments with GymCherry Hill Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCherry Hill Apartments with Parking
Cherry Hill Apartments with PoolCherry Hill Apartments with Washer-DryerCherry Hill Dog Friendly ApartmentsCherry Hill Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VA
Fredericksburg, VAHerndon, VATysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAHybla Valley, VAKingstowne, VAFort Belvoir, VAAquia Harbour, VANewington, VABroadlands, VA
Silver Hill, MDDistrict Heights, MDDunn Loring, VAWoodburn, VATriangle, VALaurel Hill, VADumfries, VADulles Town Center, VAStafford Courthouse, VAFalmouth, VASpotsylvania Courthouse, VANational Harbor, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia