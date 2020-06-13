/
3 bedroom apartments
164 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Cherry Hill, VA
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
3344 VINELAND PLACE
3344 Vineland Place, Cherry Hill, VA
This Fabulous home is conveniently located near public transportation, recreational and shopping centers but yet vey secluded.Oversize unit features 4 large bedrooms,3 full baths and a half.
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
2760 Brier Pond Circle
2760 Brier Pond Circle, Cherry Hill, VA
Large End unit Townhome with approx. 1,760 sq ft built in 1991. It contains 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, Finished basement with walk out. Nice community, quiet neighborhood, easy access to 95 and route 1.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Wayside Village
1 Unit Available
3060 PONY RIDGE TURN
3060 Pony Ridge Turn, Cherry Hill, VA
Freshly painted and floored home in Wayside Village. Brand new Luxury Vinyl planks on the main level and brand new wall to wall carpeting on the stairs and throughout the bedrooms.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
2645 MIRANDA COURT
2645 Miranda Court, Cherry Hill, VA
Spacious 3 level townhouse located in River Oaks. With fresh paint, new carpet on the upper level, newer roof and siding, this home does not disappoint.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
17003 GIBSON MILL ROAD
17003 Gibson Mill Road, Cherry Hill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1808 sqft
Beautiful like-new townhouse in a great commuter location! Home sits just off of Route 1, minutes to VRE and I-95.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
16553 SHERWOOD PL
16553 Sherwood Place, Cherry Hill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1296 sqft
A beautifully renovated townhome for you to call home.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
2919 PHEASANT LANE
2919 Pheasant Lane, Cherry Hill, VA
3 lvl unit. Top level has 3 bedrooms and full bath room. Main level has living room, spacious dining room, kitchen. Bmt has 1 NTC room, rec area which opens to deck, full bathroom. Fenced yard. Available immediately. Washer, drier in house.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
17357 REDSHANK ROAD
17357 Redshank Rd, Cherry Hill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1958 sqft
Start your summer off right in this beautiful new luxury town home in the Potomac Shores Community today! This Crestwood Model comes complete with 3 bedrooms, 3 full and 1 half bath, hardwood floors, white kitchen cabinets, beautiful granite
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
17265 HERRING GULL LANE
17265 Herring Gull Ln, Cherry Hill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
2338 sqft
New Luxury Townhome available for Rent! Offering the best location and lifestyle at Potomac Shores. 4 level home with private roof terraces with view of golf course and Potomac River. 2 car garage, dream kitchen, and 4 bedrooms.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
17103 BRANCHED OAK ROAD
17103 Branched Oak Rd, Cherry Hill, VA
appointment need it. WIRE-FI INCLUDE . PREMIUM LOT***THIS HOUSE FACE THE SOUTH AND FULL OF THE SUNLIGHT.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
16503 BOBSTER CT
16503 Bobster Court, Cherry Hill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
This is a beautiful stone front semi-detached townhouse in the desirable River Oaks neighborhood. This is not your typical townhouse feel with the semi-detached walls which give the feel of a traditional single family home.
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
17067 GIBSON MILL ROAD
17067 Gibson Mill Road, Cherry Hill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1535 sqft
*** Like new built in 2016 *** Don't miss out of this gorgeous townhome in a great location - 3 bedrooms and 3.
Results within 1 mile of Cherry Hill
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2765 Wakewater Way
2765 Wakewater Way, Neabsco, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2300 sqft
Large 3bd Townhome near I95 Pentagon Military base - Property Id: 178160 UPDATE on May 27: Master bathroom remodel is now completed. This property is now ready for June 1 move-in. Large, beautiful, 3 level, updated 2300 SQ.FT, 3beds, 3.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
16410 STEERAGE CIRCLE
16410 Steerage Circle, Neabsco, VA
THE SUNNY IMMACULATE END UNIT HAS 4BR & 3.5BA.UPGRADES THROUGHOUT INCL MOLDING AND LIGHTING PCKGS, HUGE MASTER BEDROOM W/CATHEDRAL CEILING & WALK IN CLOSET. MASTER BATH W/SEPARATE SHOWER/SOAKING TUB.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
15769 SILENT TREE PLACE
15769 Silent Tree Place, Neabsco, VA
****AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 1ST****GREAT LOCATION CLOSE TO BEDROOM, REMODELED END UNIT BRICK TOWN HOME 2680 SQ.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Williamstown
1 Unit Available
1808 FORT PULASKI COURT
1808 Fort Pulaski Court, Dumfries, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1320 sqft
Two Levels townhouse with 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath. Master Bedroom has own Bath. Patio and Storage space in the back yard. Please make $45/adult and 1st-month rent secure funds made out to Samson Properties.
Results within 5 miles of Cherry Hill
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
25 Units Available
Riverside Station Apartments
14110 Big Crest Ln, Woodbridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,085
1294 sqft
Gated community overlooking Potomac River. Fully furnished units include in-unit laundry, balcony/patio, walk-in closet and fireplace. Located nearby the train station for easy commutes. Just 4 miles from Potomac Mills Mall and Potomac Town Center.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
30 Units Available
Woodbridge Station
1400 Eisenhower Cir, Woodbridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,616
1273 sqft
We know what you want in a home. A well-maintained apartment with lots of room. A location close to public transportation. At Woodbridge Station, you'll enjoy the convenience of in-home washers and dryers and more.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
21 Units Available
Potomac Vista
14101 Kristin Ct, Woodbridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
965 sqft
You can have it all and make your money really count in these beautiful Woodbridge homes. Hardwood floors and walk-in closets mean true luxury just outside of D.C. Shopping and dining nearby.
Last updated June 12 at 11:37pm
34 Units Available
Enclave at Potomac Club
15200 Leicestershire St, Woodbridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,593
1645 sqft
At this pet-friendly community in Woodbridge, residents have in-unit laundry, extra storage and walk-in closets. These smoke-free apartments at the Enclave at Potomac Club are just minutes from stores and restaurants along Jefferson Davis Highway.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Longview Apartments
13725 Lynn St, Woodbridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,814
1100 sqft
With Jefferson Plaza and Marumsco Plaza Shopping Centers only minutes away, residents have access to great dining and shopping options. Community features an on-site gym and swimming pool. Units are furnished.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
35 Units Available
Flats at Neabsco
2701 Neabsco Common Pl, Woodbridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
1354 sqft
Easy access to I-95. Open floor plans, 24-hour maintenance, a pool and hot tub, and on-site clubhouse and business center are combined with manicured courtyards and modern in-unit conveniences.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
26 Units Available
Bell Stonebridge
14701 River Walk Way, Woodbridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,565
1292 sqft
Stylish homes with 9-foot ceilings and upgraded lighting and flooring. Community includes a media room, coffee bar and barbecue areas. Close to all the fun at Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center. Easy access to I-95.
Last updated June 13 at 12:21am
2 Units Available
The Landings at Markhams Grant
15750 Norris Point Way, Woodbridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1228 sqft
Cable-ready homes with wall-to-wall carpets, private patios, and ample storage space. Residents have access to a swimming pool, fitness center, and playgrounds. Eight minutes from Potomac Mills Mall.
