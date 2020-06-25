All apartments in Cherry Hill
Find more places like 3153 Antrim Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cherry Hill, VA
/
3153 Antrim Cir
Last updated July 8 2019 at 11:34 AM

3153 Antrim Cir

3153 Antrim Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cherry Hill
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

3153 Antrim Circle, Cherry Hill, VA 22026
Wayside Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
pool
clubhouse
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
Best Kept Secret in Dumfries, Virginia - Property Id: 128970

Cozy townhome, nestled in the heart of Southbridge!! Two bedrooms upstairs and third bedroom w/ bathroom and laundry unit in the walkout basement. Deck/balcony overlooking beautiful backyard space. Minutes away from Quantico, I-95, commuter lots, Walmart, Dunkin Donuts, Lidl, Target and Potomac Mills. Assigned parking. Access to clubhouse and pool. This property rents well for 3-5 people comfortably. Military friendly neighborhood. *No smokers. No pets.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/128970
Property Id 128970

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4948560)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3153 Antrim Cir have any available units?
3153 Antrim Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cherry Hill, VA.
What amenities does 3153 Antrim Cir have?
Some of 3153 Antrim Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3153 Antrim Cir currently offering any rent specials?
3153 Antrim Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3153 Antrim Cir pet-friendly?
No, 3153 Antrim Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cherry Hill.
Does 3153 Antrim Cir offer parking?
Yes, 3153 Antrim Cir offers parking.
Does 3153 Antrim Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3153 Antrim Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3153 Antrim Cir have a pool?
Yes, 3153 Antrim Cir has a pool.
Does 3153 Antrim Cir have accessible units?
No, 3153 Antrim Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 3153 Antrim Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 3153 Antrim Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3153 Antrim Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 3153 Antrim Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

River Oaks
2940 Shumard Oak Dr
Cherry Hill, VA 22191

Similar Pages

Cherry Hill 1 BedroomsCherry Hill 2 Bedrooms
Cherry Hill 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCherry Hill Apartments with Pool
Cherry Hill Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VA
Fredericksburg, VAHerndon, VATysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAHybla Valley, VAKingstowne, VAFort Belvoir, VAAquia Harbour, VANewington, VABroadlands, VA
Silver Hill, MDDistrict Heights, MDDunn Loring, VAWoodburn, VATriangle, VALaurel Hill, VADumfries, VADulles Town Center, VAStafford Courthouse, VAFalmouth, VASpotsylvania Courthouse, VANational Harbor, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia