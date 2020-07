2702 MYRTLEWOOD DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated fireplace ice maker

BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED COLONIAL. NEW PAINT AND CARPET THROUGHOUT. GRANITE COUNTERS IN THE KITCHEN. SUN ROOM, KITCHEN AND FAMILY ROOM HAVE BEAUTIFUL NATURAL LIGHT WITH LARGE OPEN CONCEPT. OPEN AND SPACIOUS SUN ROOM HAS FRENCH DOORS TO THE BACK YARD. HARDWOODS WELCOME YOU IN THE FOYER. BASEMENT SHOWS A NICE LARGE FAMILY ROOM WITH ENTRANCE TO THE BACK YARD. LARGE BONUS ROOM TO USE AS AN OFFICE OR PLAY ROOM. HUGE UTILITY ROOM FOR YOUR OWN WASHER AND DRYER WITH TONS OF MORE STORAGE. MASTER BEDROOM HAS BEAUTIFUL NATURAL LIGHT WITH LARGE ATTACHED BATH. DOUBLE SINKS, SEPARATE SHOWER AND GARDEN TUB. THREE ADDITIONAL BEDROOMS WITH LOTS OF SPACE. SO MUCH TO SEE TO APPRECIATE THE HOME. APPLICATIONS ON LINE ONLY. $45.00 APPLICATION FEE. FIRST MONTH AND SECURITY DEPOSIT MUST BE SECURED FUNDS.