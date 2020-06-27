17494 SPRING CRESS DRIVE

Amenities

PRICE IMPROVED! 2018-Built POTOMAC SHORES - 3 LVL, 4BR, 3.5 BA Home!***Relax on your COVERED FRONT PORCH!*** TWO CAR GARAGE plus DRIVEWAY PARKING!***OPEN CONCEPT Floorplan***HARDWOOD FLOORS on Main Level***Stunning GOURMET KITCHEN w/ Granite & SS Appliances!***MASTER BEDROOM w/ HUGE Walk In Closet****** POTOMAC SHORES COMMUNITY AMENITIES include Pool* Fitness Center* Hiking Trail*Biking and walking trails*Nine sports fields and courts*** LOCATION! LOCATION! Reasonable Commute to QUANTICO & FT. BELVOIR!**Convenient to Interstate 95, VRE, Commuter Lots, Rte 1, Restaurants & Shopping!*** (So sorry, no pets.)