17086 GIBSON MILL ROAD

This three-year young townhome is ready for you to move into. It boasts beautiful hardwood floors on the main level (kitchen, living and dining rooms) and carpet on the basement and sleeping levels. All appliances are stainless steel and window treatments are included. In the heart of Dumfries, is where this home lives - surrounded by plenty of shopping, great restaurants, and just minutes from the commuter lots. The home is empty and ready for you to move into ASAP! SORRY, NO PETS or VOUCHERS.