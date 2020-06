Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

*** Like new built in 2016 *** Don't miss out of this gorgeous townhome in a great location - 3 bedrooms and 3.5 Baths - Beautiful hardwood floors on the mail level - Upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances with lots of cabinet space - Lots of natural light fill this home - Home has a nice deck and backs to trees and common grounds - Washer/Dryer on the upper level - Available immediately