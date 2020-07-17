All apartments in Cherry Hill
Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:27 PM

17050 CAPRI LANE

17050 Capri Lane · (540) 659-1617
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

17050 Capri Lane, Cherry Hill, VA 22026

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 301 · Avail. now

$1,370

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 870 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Ideal location close to Fort Belvoir, Quantico, I-95 & shopping centers. This nice 2 bedroom 2 bath condo is vacant and ready to move in. Kitchen has granite countertops, tile flooring , newer refrigerator and dishwasher. New EVP flooring just in installed throughout living room, hallway and bedrooms. Both bathrooms have been updated within the past year. Unit has been freshly painted - Agreeable Grey! New hot water heater. Unit is located on upper floor and has its own balcony. Must submit application along with certified funds for security deposit and application fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17050 CAPRI LANE have any available units?
17050 CAPRI LANE has a unit available for $1,370 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17050 CAPRI LANE have?
Some of 17050 CAPRI LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17050 CAPRI LANE currently offering any rent specials?
17050 CAPRI LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17050 CAPRI LANE pet-friendly?
No, 17050 CAPRI LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cherry Hill.
Does 17050 CAPRI LANE offer parking?
No, 17050 CAPRI LANE does not offer parking.
Does 17050 CAPRI LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17050 CAPRI LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17050 CAPRI LANE have a pool?
No, 17050 CAPRI LANE does not have a pool.
Does 17050 CAPRI LANE have accessible units?
No, 17050 CAPRI LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 17050 CAPRI LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17050 CAPRI LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 17050 CAPRI LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 17050 CAPRI LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
