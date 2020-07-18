All apartments in Cherry Hill
Home
/
Cherry Hill, VA
/
17000 TAKEAWAY LANE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

17000 TAKEAWAY LANE

17000 Takeaway Ln · No Longer Available
Location

17000 Takeaway Ln, Cherry Hill, VA 22191

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
community garden
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
garage
MOTIVATED LANDLORD AND FREE MONEY!!! $1200 rent credit off the second month's rent for a lease signed by 12/31/18. Stunning Monroe w/ $90k+ in upgrades, large rooms, open floor plan & welcoming front porch. No better deal in Potomac Shores, a community where family living is a priority, Golf Course, Golf Club, Restaurant, Pools, Tot Lots, Activity Barn, Community Garden, Canoe Launch, fitness barn & more. New Elementary School & future home of a VRE station. This home includes 5 true bedrooms, one on the lower level which connects to a full bath. Four bedrooms on the upper level include a master suite, two bedrooms connected by a jack and Jill bath. The fourth bedroom has a private bath. Laundry room is on the upper level, which is a must for the current owner.The kitchen in this home is amazing, with many cabinets, a pantry and a center island big enough for several people to sit. While in the kitchen easy conversations can be had with those in the adjacent family room. A unique aspect of this model is the family foyer which allows entry through the garage to a half bath, open area and large walk in coat closet. Definitely a must see. Also for sale at $604,000.00

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17000 TAKEAWAY LANE have any available units?
17000 TAKEAWAY LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cherry Hill, VA.
What amenities does 17000 TAKEAWAY LANE have?
Some of 17000 TAKEAWAY LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17000 TAKEAWAY LANE currently offering any rent specials?
17000 TAKEAWAY LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17000 TAKEAWAY LANE pet-friendly?
No, 17000 TAKEAWAY LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cherry Hill.
Does 17000 TAKEAWAY LANE offer parking?
Yes, 17000 TAKEAWAY LANE offers parking.
Does 17000 TAKEAWAY LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17000 TAKEAWAY LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17000 TAKEAWAY LANE have a pool?
Yes, 17000 TAKEAWAY LANE has a pool.
Does 17000 TAKEAWAY LANE have accessible units?
No, 17000 TAKEAWAY LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 17000 TAKEAWAY LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17000 TAKEAWAY LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 17000 TAKEAWAY LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 17000 TAKEAWAY LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
