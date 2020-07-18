17000 TAKEAWAY LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities community garden gym on-site laundry playground pool garage

MOTIVATED LANDLORD AND FREE MONEY!!! $1200 rent credit off the second month's rent for a lease signed by 12/31/18. Stunning Monroe w/ $90k+ in upgrades, large rooms, open floor plan & welcoming front porch. No better deal in Potomac Shores, a community where family living is a priority, Golf Course, Golf Club, Restaurant, Pools, Tot Lots, Activity Barn, Community Garden, Canoe Launch, fitness barn & more. New Elementary School & future home of a VRE station. This home includes 5 true bedrooms, one on the lower level which connects to a full bath. Four bedrooms on the upper level include a master suite, two bedrooms connected by a jack and Jill bath. The fourth bedroom has a private bath. Laundry room is on the upper level, which is a must for the current owner.The kitchen in this home is amazing, with many cabinets, a pantry and a center island big enough for several people to sit. While in the kitchen easy conversations can be had with those in the adjacent family room. A unique aspect of this model is the family foyer which allows entry through the garage to a half bath, open area and large walk in coat closet. Definitely a must see. Also for sale at $604,000.00