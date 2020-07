Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry

Gorgeous 2 BR 2.5 BA 3 Level TH w/ Fenced in Backyard in Dumfries! LR w/ Bath leads to kitchen & DR *DR leads to Spacious Deck *Kitchen w/ lots of Cabinet Space and Breakfast Bar *MBR w/ Vaulted Ceilings *2nd BR with 2 Closets*Finished Basement with Storage Room, Laundry Room w/ Built in Shelving & Door to Fenced in Backyard *Close to Potomac Mills & w/ convenient access to 495! Available NOW!