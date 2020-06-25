All apartments in Cherry Hill
16615 Galt Ct

16615 Galt Court · No Longer Available
Location

16615 Galt Court, Cherry Hill, VA 22191

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful Town Home in two level with hardwood floor and fireplace in first floor and carpet in second floor central air and heat with Washer& dryer also fence it front and back yard, close by Bus stop and Shopping center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16615 Galt Ct have any available units?
16615 Galt Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cherry Hill, VA.
What amenities does 16615 Galt Ct have?
Some of 16615 Galt Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16615 Galt Ct currently offering any rent specials?
16615 Galt Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16615 Galt Ct pet-friendly?
No, 16615 Galt Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cherry Hill.
Does 16615 Galt Ct offer parking?
No, 16615 Galt Ct does not offer parking.
Does 16615 Galt Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16615 Galt Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16615 Galt Ct have a pool?
No, 16615 Galt Ct does not have a pool.
Does 16615 Galt Ct have accessible units?
No, 16615 Galt Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 16615 Galt Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 16615 Galt Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16615 Galt Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16615 Galt Ct has units with air conditioning.
