Beautiful Town Home in two level with hardwood floor and fireplace in first floor and carpet in second floor central air and heat with Washer& dryer also fence it front and back yard, close by Bus stop and Shopping center.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16615 Galt Ct have any available units?
16615 Galt Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cherry Hill, VA.
What amenities does 16615 Galt Ct have?
Some of 16615 Galt Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16615 Galt Ct currently offering any rent specials?
16615 Galt Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.