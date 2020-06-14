61 Apartments for rent in Charlottesville, VA with hardwood floors

Apartment List
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Charlottesville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Westfield
22 Units Available
Granite Park
2407 Peyton Dr, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,068
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
914 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,389
1130 sqft
Welcome home to Granite Park in Charlottesville, VA. Our pet friendly community offers spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes perfectly located less than 2 miles from the University of Virginia campus, downtown and the Jefferson Theatre.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
Starr Hill
22 Units Available
Six Hundred West Main
600 West Main Street, Charlottesville, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,800
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,680
1299 sqft
Born of an artistic spirit and a bold objective, Six Hundred West Main reimagines downtown Charlottesville living. Drawing inspiration from the city's art, culture and music scenes, the building reverberates with an energy all its own.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
Four Seasons
18 Units Available
North Woods At The Four Seasons
2210 Clubhouse Way, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
Offering 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments and townhomes in the heart of Charlottesville. Located off Rio Road, we are minutes from UVA, downtown, restaurants, shopping, and more!
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
4 Units Available
The Apartments at Riverside Village
620 Riverside Shops Way, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1084 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Apartments at Riverside Village in Charlottesville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
$
9 Units Available
Barracks West
2639 Barracks Rd, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$852
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,062
911 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,397
1133 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Barracks West in Charlottesville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:22pm
Ridge St.
1 Unit Available
Burnet on Elliott
114 Elliott Avenue, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
1027 sqft
Burnet on Elliott features 10 modern apartments and 2 commercial spaces on the corner of Elliott Avenue and Ridge Street in Charlottesville, VA.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Belmont
1 Unit Available
1503 Green St
1503 Green Street, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
Available 06/15/20 Newly Renovated Belmont Cottage - Property Id: 283931 Newly renovated Belmont cottage, open floor plan, hardwood floors, central heat/air, new stainless appliances/quartz countertops, full washer dryer.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Jefferson Park Avenue
1 Unit Available
428 Monroe Ln
428 Monroe Lane, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 07/01/20 Great University Location - Sunny Condo - Property Id: 290855 Great location in between the UVA Medical Center and the Lawn. This large, sunny 1 BR condo is off of Monroe Lane in a quiet building.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Fifeville
1 Unit Available
1426 Briarcliff Ave
1426 Briarcliff Avenue, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1320 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Updated single family home near UVa and Downtown - Property Id: 285315 Nicely updated, 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bathroom one-level home with full clean and dry unfinished basement nestled between UVa and Downtown! Remodeled eat-in

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Fifeville
1 Unit Available
715 Walker Sq, Apt #1D
715 Walker Sq, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1119 sqft
2 Bedroom Condo Available at Walker Square - Beautiful ground level condo available at Walker Square. This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom Grand plan condo features large living and bedroom spaces.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
North Downtown
1 Unit Available
600 Hinton Avenue
600 Hinton Avenue, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
754 sqft
600 Hinton Avenue - Check out this charming home nestled on a beautiful corner lot within walking distance to the historic downtown mall.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Locust Grove
1 Unit Available
104-D Melbourne Park
104 Melbourne Park Cir, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2200 sqft
3 Bedroom & 2.5 bath home near downtown Charlottesville - Beautiful Condo only a mile and a half from Down Town Mall! 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, bonus room, Gorgeous hard wood floors, gas log fireplace, patio, deck, and one car garage.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Fry's Spring
1 Unit Available
108 Stratford Ct
108 Stratford Court, Charlottesville, VA
6 Bedrooms
$3,750
2106 sqft
Impressive Home with Lots to Offer! - 6 Bdrm 3 Bath - House 108 Stratford Court Charlottesville, VA 22903 $ 3750.00 Rents by the room for 2020-2021 School year $625.00 per person per room. Water, Sewer, and electricity included in rent.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
North Downtown
1 Unit Available
500 Court Sq, Apt #904
500 Court Square, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1004 sqft
Two Bedroom Available Downtown! $1000 Deposit! - Prime location! Two bedroom apartment located right downtown on Court Square. Apartment features hardwood flooring and elevator.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Belmont
1 Unit Available
112 Goodman St
112 Goodman Street, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
3 Bedroom & 3 Bath Home for Lease in Belmont - -Period home complete with great period architecture and large rooms -Hardwood floors throughout -Off street parking available -Nice large dining room with ceiling fan -Large kitchen with alcove for

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Ridge St.
1 Unit Available
209 Burnet St
209 Burnet St, Charlottesville, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2820 sqft
209 Burnet St Available 06/15/20 209 Burnet St - Do not miss your opportunity to live in this single family home at The Park at Burnet Commons. This home includes 4 bedrooms, 3.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Belmont
1 Unit Available
1013 V Linden Ave
1013 Linden Ave, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1320 sqft
1013 V Linden Ave - Linden Town Lofts are the only condos in Belmont with town home styling and a full garage.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Greenbrier
1 Unit Available
2127 Tarleton Dr.
2127 Tarleton Drive, Charlottesville, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2348 sqft
2127 Tarleton Dr. Available 06/29/20 Great Home in the Greenbrier Neighborhood!! - Single family home located in the Greenbriar neighborhood. Great location convenient to Rt 250 and Rio Rd/29 corridor.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Belmont
1 Unit Available
129 Waterbury Court
129 Waterbury Court, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1200 sqft
129 Waterbury Court Available 08/01/20 3br 1.5ba Upgraded Town Home Minutes to Downtown/UVA and I64 - 129 Waterbury Ct ***In order to view the Property please follow Covid-19 Regulations to view.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Fifeville
1 Unit Available
903 Grove St
903 Grove Street, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
903 Grove St Available 08/24/20 903 Grove St - This cute 2 bedroom/1 bathroom home is 2 blocks from the UVA Medical Center, 6 blocks from UVA Central Grounds and 6 blocks from the Downtown Pedestrian Mall.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Barracks Road
1 Unit Available
2434 ARLINGTON BLVD
2434 Arlington Boulevard, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1028 sqft
Located across the street from Barracks Rd. Shopping Center and WALKABLE TO NORTH GROUNDS (UVA LAW SCHOOL, JAG AND DARDEN BUSINESS SCHOOLS). This well maintained 2 bedroom, 1.

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 05:35pm
Belmont
1 Unit Available
1000 Altavista Avenue
1000 Altavista Avenue, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED!! Well located near downtown 3 bedroom, 1 bath across from a bus stop for transportation or parking on a pull off on street right in front of the house.Rent includes water, sewer and landscaping.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Martha Jefferson
1 Unit Available
524 Locust Ave - Apt B
524 Locust Avenue, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1200 sqft
Enjoy an easy stroll to Downtown and conveniences from upper level apartment in this gorgeous Victorian. updated bathroom,Tall ceilings, hardwood floors and deck.Small pets negot. Off-street parking with shared Washer/dryer room .

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Belmont
1 Unit Available
1000-A Altavista
1000 Altavista Ave, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1000 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED!! Well located near downtown 3 bedroom, 1 bath across from a bus stop for transportation or parking on a pull off on street right in front of the house.Rent includes water, sewer and landscaping.
City Guide for Charlottesville, VA

An independent city, Charlottesville lives by its own rules. Okay, not really, but the people here tend to march to the beat of their own drum. It seems like all 43,000 and counting of this city’s residents are very happy to call C-Ville their home. Chock full of history, home to the University of Virginia and offering a hip and unique downtown area, Charlottesville should definitely be on the radar of anyone looking for a great, affordable place to snag an apartment rental, such as yourself....

Though the cost of living in Virginia is relatively high, affordable apartment rental options are endless in Charlottesville, and some happen to be a bit on the inexpensive side. So whether you have money to spend or are balling on a budget, there is an apartment in Charlottesville for you.

Renting a standard one-bedroom in Charlottesville will usually run you between $699and $870 a month. Apartments here aren’t short on amenities as most feature swimming pools, breakfast bars, running trails, pet parks, fitness centers, wi-fi, some paid utilities, and in unit washer and dryers. For those academic residents, one-bedroom apartments in college/off-campus housing will run about $585 (separate bedroom, shared common space) and have study areas, individual leases, fitness centers and wi-fi. Those looking for a larger pad or moving with a roomie will be happy to know that two-bedrooms range from $760 to $1100, with the median price falling at about $1050.

If high end rentals are what you’re after, Charlottesville offers up luxury apartments, flats and townhomes (such as the Woodlands of Charlottesville) that feature everything from hardwood floors, views, washer and dryer, fitness centers, a club house and even fully furnished apartments. These luxury rentals will cost between $1380 and $1600 for a two or three bedroom apartment.

FYI, going green is big in Charlottesville, so many communities will be eager to tell you that they are a “green community.” Besides bragging rights, this means recycling will often be included in your trash pick-up for no extra fee.

In terms of deposits, they can run anywhere from $100-$500 depending on the type of rental you’re looking for and the community it’s in. Pets are accepted in most apartment rentals with a deposit and often require a monthly pet rent of about $20.

Once you’ve settled into your new Charlottesville apartment, you have trouble finding a dull moment around town. It’s a very small city with lots to do. From the Virginia Film Festival and the huge Fourth of July celebration to simply hanging out at The Corner to catch the thriving indie music scene or a wine and beer tour, Charlottesville is bound to have something for you. Good luck out there and happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Charlottesville, VA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Charlottesville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

