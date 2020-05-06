All apartments in Charlottesville
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:36 PM

2085 KOBER WAY

2085 Kober Way · (540) 903-9127
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2085 Kober Way, Charlottesville, VA 22901
Greenbrier

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit Lot 78 · Avail. now

$2,225

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1765 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
media room
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
The Towns at Stonefield are a unique and centrally located community featuring exceptional quality and incredible convenience!. Walk to Trader Joe's, the shops at Stonefield, a movie theater, numerous restaurants and much more. A short drive takes you to UVA, downtown and miles of nature trails. The first five units have now been completed and are ready for occupancy. Enjoy a open floorplan with kitchen, dining area, greatroom and three bedrooms each having it's own private bath. Enjoy the outdoors with your own private deck. 9 foot ceiling and a two car garage are just some of the many extras.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2085 KOBER WAY have any available units?
2085 KOBER WAY has a unit available for $2,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlottesville, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlottesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2085 KOBER WAY have?
Some of 2085 KOBER WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2085 KOBER WAY currently offering any rent specials?
2085 KOBER WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2085 KOBER WAY pet-friendly?
No, 2085 KOBER WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlottesville.
Does 2085 KOBER WAY offer parking?
Yes, 2085 KOBER WAY does offer parking.
Does 2085 KOBER WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2085 KOBER WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2085 KOBER WAY have a pool?
No, 2085 KOBER WAY does not have a pool.
Does 2085 KOBER WAY have accessible units?
No, 2085 KOBER WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 2085 KOBER WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2085 KOBER WAY has units with dishwashers.
