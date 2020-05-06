2085 KOBER WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage media room

The Towns at Stonefield are a unique and centrally located community featuring exceptional quality and incredible convenience!. Walk to Trader Joe's, the shops at Stonefield, a movie theater, numerous restaurants and much more. A short drive takes you to UVA, downtown and miles of nature trails. The first five units have now been completed and are ready for occupancy. Enjoy a open floorplan with kitchen, dining area, greatroom and three bedrooms each having it's own private bath. Enjoy the outdoors with your own private deck. 9 foot ceiling and a two car garage are just some of the many extras.