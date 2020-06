Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Available July 1. Fantastic three bedroom, two bath home located in the heart of the Rugby area adjacent to UVA. Walk to UVA, UVA Hospital as well as Barracks Rd. Shopping Center. This home has been recently renovated and feels brand new yet has the charm of an older home. Mature trees on almost a full acre in the City! Lots of walk trails to enjoy. Do not miss this one.