in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated

Available 08/01/20 Updated single family home near UVa and Downtown - Property Id: 285315



Nicely updated, 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bathroom one-level home with full clean and dry unfinished basement nestled between UVa and Downtown! Remodeled eat-in kitchen with quartz counters and tiled backsplash. Master bedroom is tucked away, separate from the other bedrooms and features a remodeled en suite bath with walk-in tile shower. Hall bathroom features a tub/shower combo and sits between the two bedrooms. Office/flex room features floor to ceiling built-ins. Home features well cared for hardwood flooring throughout. Private screened porch overlooks the fenced in back yard. Home Performance - Energy Star Certified in 2016.

No Pets Allowed



