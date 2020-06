Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

115 Greenwhich Court - A spacious 3 bedroom town home end unit located in the Ridgecrest Community in Belmont. Nestled away but conveniently positioned close-by to UVA, historical Downtown Charlottesville and I-64. Featuring a first floor master suite and 2 bedrooms with a full bath on the 2nd floor. Enjoy newly renovated bathrooms & brand new flooring through the home. Exterior maintenance & trash removal are included in the rental rate.



Pets are considered with an additional deposit.



(RLNE5491875)