4126 DALLAS HUTCHISON STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Light-filled 3 BD 2 BA, 2 car garage brick front townhome is beautifully appointed for you. Well-maintained and ready to move-in! Brazilian hardwood flooring on main level with newer stainless steel appliances and new backyard patio. New carpet and freshened paint throughout. New HVAC in 2018, new Washer/Dryer in 2019. Deck and Fenced backyard! Great Fairfax County schools - Chantilly HS and Franklin MS. Easy access to Rt. 28, Rt. 50, Rt. 66 and Dulles Airport. Restaurants and shopping at Sully Place (Metrotech), Fair Oaks Mall, Fair Lakes and new Wegmans at Westfields! Pets Case-by-Case with nonrefundable pet deposit. Available 6/1/2019. No smoking.