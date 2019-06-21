All apartments in Chantilly
4126 DALLAS HUTCHISON STREET
4126 DALLAS HUTCHISON STREET

4126 Dallas Hutchison Street · No Longer Available
Location

4126 Dallas Hutchison Street, Chantilly, VA 20151

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Light-filled 3 BD 2 BA, 2 car garage brick front townhome is beautifully appointed for you. Well-maintained and ready to move-in! Brazilian hardwood flooring on main level with newer stainless steel appliances and new backyard patio. New carpet and freshened paint throughout. New HVAC in 2018, new Washer/Dryer in 2019. Deck and Fenced backyard! Great Fairfax County schools - Chantilly HS and Franklin MS. Easy access to Rt. 28, Rt. 50, Rt. 66 and Dulles Airport. Restaurants and shopping at Sully Place (Metrotech), Fair Oaks Mall, Fair Lakes and new Wegmans at Westfields! Pets Case-by-Case with nonrefundable pet deposit. Available 6/1/2019. No smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4126 DALLAS HUTCHISON STREET have any available units?
4126 DALLAS HUTCHISON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chantilly, VA.
What amenities does 4126 DALLAS HUTCHISON STREET have?
Some of 4126 DALLAS HUTCHISON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4126 DALLAS HUTCHISON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
4126 DALLAS HUTCHISON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4126 DALLAS HUTCHISON STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 4126 DALLAS HUTCHISON STREET is pet friendly.
Does 4126 DALLAS HUTCHISON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 4126 DALLAS HUTCHISON STREET offers parking.
Does 4126 DALLAS HUTCHISON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4126 DALLAS HUTCHISON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4126 DALLAS HUTCHISON STREET have a pool?
No, 4126 DALLAS HUTCHISON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 4126 DALLAS HUTCHISON STREET have accessible units?
No, 4126 DALLAS HUTCHISON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 4126 DALLAS HUTCHISON STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 4126 DALLAS HUTCHISON STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4126 DALLAS HUTCHISON STREET have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4126 DALLAS HUTCHISON STREET has units with air conditioning.
