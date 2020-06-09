All apartments in Chantilly
3820 LIGHTFOOT STREET

3820 Lightfoot St · (571) 386-1075
Location

3820 Lightfoot St, Chantilly, VA 20151

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 421 · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1233 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
4th (top) floor condo with a good view. Hardwood floors throughout. Bathrooms are both full with bathtubs. Good lighting, many closets, washer and dryer in unit. High ceilings in living room and one bedroom which include high windows for good lighting. Open kitchen includes dishwasher and garbage disposal. Small deck allows for some limited outdoor relaxation. Condo includes swimming pool, exercise room access, and two covered garage parking spaces. Application is $65 - $250 move in deductible, refunded if no damage and condo rules are followed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3820 LIGHTFOOT STREET have any available units?
3820 LIGHTFOOT STREET has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3820 LIGHTFOOT STREET have?
Some of 3820 LIGHTFOOT STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3820 LIGHTFOOT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3820 LIGHTFOOT STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3820 LIGHTFOOT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3820 LIGHTFOOT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chantilly.
Does 3820 LIGHTFOOT STREET offer parking?
Yes, 3820 LIGHTFOOT STREET does offer parking.
Does 3820 LIGHTFOOT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3820 LIGHTFOOT STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3820 LIGHTFOOT STREET have a pool?
Yes, 3820 LIGHTFOOT STREET has a pool.
Does 3820 LIGHTFOOT STREET have accessible units?
No, 3820 LIGHTFOOT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3820 LIGHTFOOT STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3820 LIGHTFOOT STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 3820 LIGHTFOOT STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 3820 LIGHTFOOT STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
