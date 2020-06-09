3820 LIGHTFOOT STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

4th (top) floor condo with a good view. Hardwood floors throughout. Bathrooms are both full with bathtubs. Good lighting, many closets, washer and dryer in unit. High ceilings in living room and one bedroom which include high windows for good lighting. Open kitchen includes dishwasher and garbage disposal. Small deck allows for some limited outdoor relaxation. Condo includes swimming pool, exercise room access, and two covered garage parking spaces. Application is $65 - $250 move in deductible, refunded if no damage and condo rules are followed.