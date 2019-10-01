Unique flex space. 1800 sq ft of Class A quality office space. 3600 sq ft of open warehouse space with 16 foot roll up door. If you have warehouse needs and office space to manage that warehouse, this is the place for you.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3656 CENTERVIEW DR #2 have any available units?
3656 CENTERVIEW DR #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chantilly, VA.
Is 3656 CENTERVIEW DR #2 currently offering any rent specials?
3656 CENTERVIEW DR #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.