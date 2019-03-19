All apartments in Chantilly
14596 LAKESTONE DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14596 LAKESTONE DRIVE

14596 Lakestone Dr · No Longer Available
Location

14596 Lakestone Dr, Chantilly, VA 20151

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
garage
Commuter Friendly 4 Level Brand New Modern Townhome. Never Lived in! Walk to shops and Wegmans! Community Tot lot, trail, and pond. Upgraded Oak floors and staircases on all levels. Gourmet kitchen with Extended Luna Pearl Granite Island and Expresso Cabinets. Stainless steel appliances and Gas Cooktop designed for a chef. Composite deck balcony off kitchen and dining. Recreation room with full bath and oversized two car garage. 3rd floor has two large bedrooms and full bath with dual vanity with granite. Loft area for second family room pre-wired for entertainment. 4th level Master retreat with tray ceilings, walk in closet, 6 foot soaking tub, separate vanities, and large shower. Private Rooftop Terrace with Gas fireplace to gaze at the stars or read a book.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

