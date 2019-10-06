13747 AUTUMN VALE COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

Beautifully renovated and updated 2 bedrooms,1 bath condo in the the heart of Chantilly. Freshly painted throughout , hardwood floors,kitchen with granite counter-tops,new stainless appliances,floor replaced.bathroom with new cabinet,floor replaced etc.etc..new front door,spacious living room w/ fireplace.Private patio and attached storage.Ample parking and community amenities includes pool and tennis court. A commuter's dream,minutes to rt 50,28,66 and Fairfax county parkway .$50 PER APPLICANT..CANCEL CK OR MONEY ORDER..NO PERSONAL CK