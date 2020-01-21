All apartments in Chantilly
13313 HOLLINGER AVENUE

13313 Hollinger Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

13313 Hollinger Avenue, Chantilly, VA 22033

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Lovely Colonial with garage. Family room w/ fireplace, screened porch, big deck overlooking treed, large backyard. Close to everything. No smoking. Pet case by case. AVAILABLE NOW! Thank you for showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13313 HOLLINGER AVENUE have any available units?
13313 HOLLINGER AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chantilly, VA.
What amenities does 13313 HOLLINGER AVENUE have?
Some of 13313 HOLLINGER AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13313 HOLLINGER AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
13313 HOLLINGER AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13313 HOLLINGER AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 13313 HOLLINGER AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 13313 HOLLINGER AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 13313 HOLLINGER AVENUE offers parking.
Does 13313 HOLLINGER AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13313 HOLLINGER AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13313 HOLLINGER AVENUE have a pool?
No, 13313 HOLLINGER AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 13313 HOLLINGER AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 13313 HOLLINGER AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 13313 HOLLINGER AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13313 HOLLINGER AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 13313 HOLLINGER AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13313 HOLLINGER AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

