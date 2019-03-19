46606 Drysdale Ter

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities gym pool internet access tennis court

Renter's Warehouse DC and Kate Moore proudly present this stunning condo at the Cascades, This home features throughout hardwood floor, perfect layout with kitchen, diner and living room. Private bedrooms, beautiful and spacious bathrooms, and a Huge balcony. Tenants are only responsible for electricity, gas and cable/internet. Enjoy being a resident of the fantastic Cascades Community, you can choose from 5 pools, 2 fitness centers, a tennis court and two facilities available. Only 7 mins from Giant, Harris Teeter, Aldi, and Safeway. Application fee is $45/person, Security Deposit is equal to one month rent. For more information or schedule a tour please call Kate at 703-565-7959