Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

46606 Drysdale Ter

46606 Drysdale Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

46606 Drysdale Terrace, Cascades, VA 20165
Potomac Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
gym
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
pool
internet access
tennis court
Renter's Warehouse DC and Kate Moore proudly present this stunning condo at the Cascades, This home features throughout hardwood floor, perfect layout with kitchen, diner and living room. Private bedrooms, beautiful and spacious bathrooms, and a Huge balcony. Tenants are only responsible for electricity, gas and cable/internet. Enjoy being a resident of the fantastic Cascades Community, you can choose from 5 pools, 2 fitness centers, a tennis court and two facilities available. Only 7 mins from Giant, Harris Teeter, Aldi, and Safeway. Application fee is $45/person, Security Deposit is equal to one month rent. For more information or schedule a tour please call Kate at 703-565-7959

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 46606 Drysdale Ter have any available units?
46606 Drysdale Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cascades, VA.
What amenities does 46606 Drysdale Ter have?
Some of 46606 Drysdale Ter's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 46606 Drysdale Ter currently offering any rent specials?
46606 Drysdale Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46606 Drysdale Ter pet-friendly?
No, 46606 Drysdale Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cascades.
Does 46606 Drysdale Ter offer parking?
No, 46606 Drysdale Ter does not offer parking.
Does 46606 Drysdale Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 46606 Drysdale Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 46606 Drysdale Ter have a pool?
Yes, 46606 Drysdale Ter has a pool.
Does 46606 Drysdale Ter have accessible units?
No, 46606 Drysdale Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 46606 Drysdale Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 46606 Drysdale Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 46606 Drysdale Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 46606 Drysdale Ter does not have units with air conditioning.
