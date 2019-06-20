Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage fireplace media room

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage media room

46432 Esterbrook Cir. Available 08/01/19 Nice three level 5br 3.5ba Colonial home w/ 2 car garage - Nice three level 5br 3.5ba Colonial home w/ 2 car garage. Bright and open design. Yard care included in the rent! 5 Bedrooms + 3.5 Bath, Office + Den/ Media Room in Basement, Family Room with wet-bar, 5th bedroom on lower level with full bath. Fully finished basement with walkout to backyard. Large Kitchen great for entertainment, next to Family room with Fireplace and enclosed screened-in deck, 4 bedrooms on upper level. Available 8/1/2019! Call Property Specialists to schedule an appointment to see this very well maintained home 703-525-7010.



Entry Level : Foyer, Library/Office, LR, DR, Kitchen, Bath, Family Room, Laundry Room, 2 car garage

Upper Level : Master Bed w/ MB Bath, 3 other bedrooms, 1 full bath

Lower Level : Den/Media Room, Family Room w/ wet bar, bedroom, full bath, utility room



LR: 12x16 DR: 12x14 KIT: 12x20 FAMILY ROOM: 14x20 REC ROOM: 13x20

DEN:16x11 MBR: 12x20 2NDBR: 10x11 3RDBR: 12x11 4THBR: 10x14 5THBR: 11x18



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4930990)