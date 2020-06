46342 SUMMERHILL PL

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

**DUE TO THE CURRENT CORONA VIRUS SITUATION THERE WILL BE NO SHOWINGS UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE*** ALL APPLICATIONS DONE ON-LINE. PLEASE CONTACT ERMEYAS TULU AT (703) 998-3501 FOR QUESTIONS & DETAILS. ALSO PLEASE E-MAIL ALL SUPPORTING DOCUMENTS TO ERMEYAS TULU AT ETULU@LNF.COM. *PLEASE INCLUDE 2 CONSECUTIVE PAYSTUBS/W2'S/OFFER LETTER OR TRANSFER LETTER WITH APPLICATION. *MINIMUM CREDIT OF 600 & ONLY 1-2 INCOMES USED TO QUALIFY*. *MINIMUM INCOME REQUIREMENT OF $105,000/YEAR*. ANYONE 18+ MUST APPLY, $55/APPLICANTION FEE TO APPLY. ALL REQUIRED DOCUMENTATION MUST BE PROVIDED TO PRESENT APPLICATION TO OWNER*. PLEASE NOTE FOR INCOME VERIFICATION THE APPLICANT IS REQUIRED TO PROVIDE EITHER 2 RECENT PAYSTUBS, W-2'S, OR 1099'S. AVAILABLE MONDAY, JUNE 15TH 2020.