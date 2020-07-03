9527 HUNT SQUARE COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Ower/Landlord is a licensed real estate agent in Virginia.Huge Brick end unit 4BR+den, 2.55BA.Upgraded carpet.Huge Kit/FR.Sep DR.Fin RR w/fireplace.Large MBR w/ walk in closet &vanity area.4 BRS on upper level.Deck off kit to fenced yard. Huge eat in kitchen. Formal LR & DR. Finished Rec Room w/fireplace plus den, PR and large storage area w/ washer/dryer. Neutral carpet throughout. Fenced yard.Over 2500sq ft fin space.No more than 2 incomes to qualify.No cosigners.No smokers.2 Pkg spaces.Pets on case by case. NO CATS!Owner licensed agent inVA NVAR Board application.Minimum monthly household gross income required is $7,425 or a yearly income of $89,000.Minimum credit score required of 650 .Video available at youtu.be/M2_hSYEzxeo