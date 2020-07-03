All apartments in Burke
Last updated July 3 2020 at 7:31 PM

9527 HUNT SQUARE COURT

9527 Hunt Square Court · (703) 503-4341
Location

9527 Hunt Square Court, Burke, VA 22153

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,450

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2492 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Ower/Landlord is a licensed real estate agent in Virginia.Huge Brick end unit 4BR+den, 2.55BA.Upgraded carpet.Huge Kit/FR.Sep DR.Fin RR w/fireplace.Large MBR w/ walk in closet &vanity area.4 BRS on upper level.Deck off kit to fenced yard. Huge eat in kitchen. Formal LR & DR. Finished Rec Room w/fireplace plus den, PR and large storage area w/ washer/dryer. Neutral carpet throughout. Fenced yard.Over 2500sq ft fin space.No more than 2 incomes to qualify.No cosigners.No smokers.2 Pkg spaces.Pets on case by case. NO CATS!Owner licensed agent inVA NVAR Board application.Minimum monthly household gross income required is $7,425 or a yearly income of $89,000.Minimum credit score required of 650 .Video available at youtu.be/M2_hSYEzxeo

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9527 HUNT SQUARE COURT have any available units?
9527 HUNT SQUARE COURT has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9527 HUNT SQUARE COURT have?
Some of 9527 HUNT SQUARE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9527 HUNT SQUARE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
9527 HUNT SQUARE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9527 HUNT SQUARE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 9527 HUNT SQUARE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burke.
Does 9527 HUNT SQUARE COURT offer parking?
No, 9527 HUNT SQUARE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 9527 HUNT SQUARE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9527 HUNT SQUARE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9527 HUNT SQUARE COURT have a pool?
No, 9527 HUNT SQUARE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 9527 HUNT SQUARE COURT have accessible units?
No, 9527 HUNT SQUARE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 9527 HUNT SQUARE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9527 HUNT SQUARE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 9527 HUNT SQUARE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 9527 HUNT SQUARE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
