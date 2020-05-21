9300-F OLD KEENE MILL RD

Amenities

parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking

Cathedral ceilings, spectacular views and lots of natural sunlight for you to consume while working in the open space. Storage, kitchenette and offices. Bathroom in suite. Office on 2nd floor. No elevator. working from home and need a small office commercial address, purchase this unit conveniently located in heart of Burke VA, near shopping center and many offices. Rent special: 1 year lease @ $1,500 nnn monthly. Tenant responsibility: Rent, Utilities, condo fees, tenant insurance and Taxes 2 year lease @ $1,375nn monthly. Tenant responsibility: Rent, Utilities, tenant insurance and condo fees 3 year lease @ $1250nn monthly. Tenant responsibility: Rent, Utilities and tenant insurance, condo fees . taxes approx: $210p/m, condo fees approx: $222 p/m (trash is included in the association fees and utilities are split with unit below.) Download Brochure https://buildout.com/docs/documents/1160735?token=66c6dcdd73326708eb6b44cfd34dc775293fbb95