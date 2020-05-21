All apartments in Burke
Last updated May 21 2020 at 9:56 PM

9300-F OLD KEENE MILL RD

9300 Old Keene Mill Rd · (866) 677-6937
Location

9300 Old Keene Mill Rd, Burke, VA 22015

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Cathedral ceilings, spectacular views and lots of natural sunlight for you to consume while working in the open space. Storage, kitchenette and offices. Bathroom in suite. Office on 2nd floor. No elevator. working from home and need a small office commercial address, purchase this unit conveniently located in heart of Burke VA, near shopping center and many offices. Rent special: 1 year lease @ $1,500 nnn monthly. Tenant responsibility: Rent, Utilities, condo fees, tenant insurance and Taxes 2 year lease @ $1,375nn monthly. Tenant responsibility: Rent, Utilities, tenant insurance and condo fees 3 year lease @ $1250nn monthly. Tenant responsibility: Rent, Utilities and tenant insurance, condo fees . taxes approx: $210p/m, condo fees approx: $222 p/m (trash is included in the association fees and utilities are split with unit below.) Download Brochure https://buildout.com/docs/documents/1160735?token=66c6dcdd73326708eb6b44cfd34dc775293fbb95

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9300-F OLD KEENE MILL RD have any available units?
9300-F OLD KEENE MILL RD has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 9300-F OLD KEENE MILL RD currently offering any rent specials?
9300-F OLD KEENE MILL RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9300-F OLD KEENE MILL RD pet-friendly?
No, 9300-F OLD KEENE MILL RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burke.
Does 9300-F OLD KEENE MILL RD offer parking?
Yes, 9300-F OLD KEENE MILL RD does offer parking.
Does 9300-F OLD KEENE MILL RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9300-F OLD KEENE MILL RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9300-F OLD KEENE MILL RD have a pool?
No, 9300-F OLD KEENE MILL RD does not have a pool.
Does 9300-F OLD KEENE MILL RD have accessible units?
No, 9300-F OLD KEENE MILL RD does not have accessible units.
Does 9300-F OLD KEENE MILL RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 9300-F OLD KEENE MILL RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9300-F OLD KEENE MILL RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 9300-F OLD KEENE MILL RD does not have units with air conditioning.
