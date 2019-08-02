9011 MULVANEY CT

All apartments in Burke
9011 Mulvaney Court
Location

9011 Mulvaney Court, Burke, VA 22152

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
Beautiful End Unit Townhome. Former Builder~s Model. 2 Assigned Parking Spaces. Granite Counters, Newer Kitchen Appliances, New Washer and Dryer in Separate Laundry Room. Separate Dining Room, Shiny Hardwoods, 2 Fireplaces, Large Wood Deck. Walk out Basement with Fenced Area. All Bathrooms have been Upgraded. Largest Townhouse Model in Community. Located in Quiet, Private Cul de Sac, lots of Green, Flowers, Trees, Open Spaces. Pool, Tot Lots, Picnic Areas, Easy Access to Shopping, 495, 395, and Ride Share. Owners raised their children in this home. Terrific Neighborhood and Community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

