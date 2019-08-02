9011 MULVANEY CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool

Beautiful End Unit Townhome. Former Builder~s Model. 2 Assigned Parking Spaces. Granite Counters, Newer Kitchen Appliances, New Washer and Dryer in Separate Laundry Room. Separate Dining Room, Shiny Hardwoods, 2 Fireplaces, Large Wood Deck. Walk out Basement with Fenced Area. All Bathrooms have been Upgraded. Largest Townhouse Model in Community. Located in Quiet, Private Cul de Sac, lots of Green, Flowers, Trees, Open Spaces. Pool, Tot Lots, Picnic Areas, Easy Access to Shopping, 495, 395, and Ride Share. Owners raised their children in this home. Terrific Neighborhood and Community.