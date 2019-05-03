8527 HOOES ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

This detached home is tucked away in a quiet neighborhood but yet accessible to commuters, less than .02 miles from the slug line, bus station, ~and Fairfax county parkway. A+ rating for Commuters, It is also close to DC, Ft Belvoir, The Pentagon, 395,495 and 95. The home has two car garage, spacious family room with wood burning fireplace, deck off of the family room that backs to the woods, the kitchen has ample space with breakfast nook. Large dining and living area to entertain your guests. Powder room, washer, and dryer on the main level There are 4 Bedrooms and two full baths upstairs, walk out unfinished basement that leads to a private patio.