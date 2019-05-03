All apartments in Burke
8527 HOOES ROAD

8527 Hooes Road · No Longer Available
Location

8527 Hooes Road, Burke, VA 22153

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This detached home is tucked away in a quiet neighborhood but yet accessible to commuters, less than .02 miles from the slug line, bus station, ~and Fairfax county parkway. A+ rating for Commuters, It is also close to DC, Ft Belvoir, The Pentagon, 395,495 and 95. The home has two car garage, spacious family room with wood burning fireplace, deck off of the family room that backs to the woods, the kitchen has ample space with breakfast nook. Large dining and living area to entertain your guests. Powder room, washer, and dryer on the main level There are 4 Bedrooms and two full baths upstairs, walk out unfinished basement that leads to a private patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8527 HOOES ROAD have any available units?
8527 HOOES ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burke, VA.
What amenities does 8527 HOOES ROAD have?
Some of 8527 HOOES ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8527 HOOES ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
8527 HOOES ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8527 HOOES ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 8527 HOOES ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burke.
Does 8527 HOOES ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 8527 HOOES ROAD offers parking.
Does 8527 HOOES ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8527 HOOES ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8527 HOOES ROAD have a pool?
No, 8527 HOOES ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 8527 HOOES ROAD have accessible units?
No, 8527 HOOES ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 8527 HOOES ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 8527 HOOES ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8527 HOOES ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 8527 HOOES ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
