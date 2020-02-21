7125 Hanks Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking garage

Available 06/13/20 Beautifully Renovated Single Family Home - Property Id: 218576



Beautiful, fully renovated single family home in desirable Orange Hunt Neighborhood with great schools and multiple easy commute options. Rare Chestnut floor plan with open concept kitchen and family room on main level. Fully updated kitchen, high-end cabinets, stainless appliances, and breakfast bar. Hardwood Floors and carpet throughout. Three bedrooms, two full baths upstairs. One bedroom and full bath downstairs in the walkout basement with large entertaining family room and massive storage area - great for trunks, workshop, or in-home gym. Attached, insulated 2-car garage with workbench and storage. Brand-new large deck for entertaining. Amazing location, walking distance to Orange Hunt Elementary in the West Springfield school pyramid. Large open space, creek, and walking path across the street, hosts neighborhood events. Multiple commute options - three houses from 18H WMTA bus to Pentagon, 1-mile from Slug lot and Gambrill Express Park-n-Ride lot. 15 minutes from Ft. Belvoir

